Forbidden From Getting Help Returning Absentee Ballots, Disabled Voters Sue Wisconsin
Several disabled voters are suing the Wisconsin Electoral Commission in federal court after learning they can no longer get help returning absentee ballots, a reversal they say is unconstitutional.
The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Madison, aims to restore a decades-old precedent that allowed people with disabilities to receive help from family members and caregivers with the return of absentee ballots.
The property was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court on July 8. 4-to-3 ruling by the court’s conservative majority, which concluded that only voters themselves could hand in their absentee ballots in person. The ruling did not address the handling of ballot papers returned by post.
It also banned the use of most drop boxes to vote in Wisconsin.
The lawsuit filed on Friday only concerns who is authorized to return absentee ballots, something Republicans in Wisconsin and other states have been trying to put a stop to, falsely claiming Democrats were engaged in. with fraudulent vote collection during the 2020 elections.
Timothy Carey, 49, who has? Duchenne muscular dystrophy and resides in Appleton, Wisconsin, is one of four plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. He said in an interview on Tuesday that he had been voting absent for 30 years, enlisting the help of a nurse or his parents to return his ballot. As someone who is dependent on a ventilator and cannot use his hands, he said a mandate that he would return his own ballot was a particular hardship.
“I think that’s short-sighted not to at least think about people with disabilities,” said Mr. Carey, who uses his mouth to control his electric wheelchair. “They don’t think about us.”
Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the election commission, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, citing her recent response to a reporter’s question about whether caregivers could turn in absentee ballots on behalf of voters.
“From now on, the voter is the one who has to send in their ballot,” Ms Wolfe said at a press conference on July 14. She began her response by saying that voters should check with local election officials about the options available for returning ballots.
An election commission spokesman declined to comment further on the lawsuit on Tuesday. But he drew attention to a clarification Ms. Wolfe gave later on July 14, in which she said her earlier comment should not be taken as a policy statement or legal interpretation — and that city clerks were responsible for considering applicable returns laws. of postal ballots.
The lawsuit has created a somewhat unusual juxtaposition for Wisconsin Attorney General and a Democrat, Josh Kaul, who represents the Election Commission, but believes voters should be able to get help handing in their ballots.
“Every voter in Wisconsin should be able to cast a vote,” Mr. Kaul said in a statement Tuesday, adding that he had argued before the Wisconsin Supreme Court that “a voter can let another person put their ballot in the mail. . ”
In the 36-page lawsuit, the plaintiffs argued that the rule change would disenfranchise voters with disabilities throughout Wisconsin in violation of the First and 14th Amendments, the Voting Rights Act, the Americans With Disabilities Act, and the Rehabilitation Act.
“This is illegal,” the lawsuit said. “Federal law guarantees that voters with disabilities have full and equal access to state voting programs and thus are entitled to assistance in returning their ballots.”