Forbidden From Getting Help Returning Absentee Ballots, Disabled Voters Sue Wisconsin

Timothy Carey, 49, who has? Duchenne muscular dystrophy and resides in Appleton, Wisconsin, is one of four plaintiffs named in the lawsuit. He said in an interview on Tuesday that he had been voting absent for 30 years, enlisting the help of a nurse or his parents to return his ballot. As someone who is dependent on a ventilator and cannot use his hands, he said a mandate that he would return his own ballot was a particular hardship.

“I think that’s short-sighted not to at least think about people with disabilities,” said Mr. Carey, who uses his mouth to control his electric wheelchair. “They don’t think about us.”

Meagan Wolfe, the administrator of the election commission, was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit, citing her recent response to a reporter’s question about whether caregivers could turn in absentee ballots on behalf of voters.

“From now on, the voter is the one who has to send in their ballot,” Ms Wolfe said at a press conference on July 14. She began her response by saying that voters should check with local election officials about the options available for returning ballots.