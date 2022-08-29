‘For the love of science, remove the mask’: Physician questions why Biden is still wearing a mask

A doctor and Fox News employee tore down on President Joe Biden for constantly wearing masks for nearly two and a half years into the pandemic — despite his close contact with First Lady Jill Biden after her rebound case.

dr. Nicole Saphier wondered why the president wore a mask on Monday while walking outside alone, after his own battle with the virus a month ago and with four COVID-19 vaccines in his pocket.

When he arrived Friday to film a television clip about cars with Jay Leno at a Secret Service training facility in Beltsville, Maryland, Biden was seen walking toward his motorcade wearing a black N-95 mask accessory to his navy suit and aviator sunglasses .

Biden recovered from his own case of COVID in early August — after a rare rebound case.

Less than 10 days after Biden reunited with first lady Jill Biden after isolation, she contracted coronavirus earlier this month at the end of a family vacation on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

President Biden was in close contact with his wife and therefore masks in accordance with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which state that those who come into close contact with someone who tests positive must mask for 10 days.

A doctor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center wondered why Biden wore a mask despite his four vaccines, was outside and away from other people, and recently recovered from his own case

‘Four Covid mRNA doses, recently recovered from Covid, running away from people outside.’ dr. Saphier noted in a tweet Monday.

“For the love of science and humanity, please remove the mask,” begged the doctor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Biden, 79, received both of his Pfizer vaccinations before taking his oath of office and received two separate boosters while he became president.

In recent weeks, the CDC has changed its guidelines so that unvaccinated and vaccinated people have the same recommendations for action if they contract the coronavirus.

The guidelines state that individuals can end isolation five days after their first positive test and do not need to mask

It also notes that instead of isolating, those with close contacts should mask.

‘[I]Instead of going into quarantine if you’re exposed to COVID-19, wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and get tested on day 5,” the CDC guidelines, updated August 11, read.

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, July 21.

White House physician Kevin O’Conner published daily letters about the president’s condition, noting that during his infection he experiences symptoms such as a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

After a minimum of five days of isolation recommended by CDC guidelines, Biden tested negative on July 26 and again the following day.

He delivered a speech in the Rose Garden on July 27 with a hopeful message for hunted Americans: they can now “live without fear” of the virus.

However, the president made a rare rebound case on July 30, forcing him back into isolation until August 7, when he returned to Delaware to be reunited with his wife.

Biden was not wearing a mask when he returned to Joint Base Andrews from a weekend in Delaware on Monday, August 29. He wore a mask last week after being in close contact with first lady Jill Biden following a rebound case of COVID-19

On August 16, the first lady’s office announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina after a day of shopping and biking with her family. After testing negative after five days of isolation, she also had a rebound case on August 24.

Both Biden’s took the antiviral drug Paxlovid, and both had rebound cases after testing negative for the highly contagious, but very mild, strain of the virus.