For the first time, scientists have systematized all the halos discovered over thousands of years of observations

A photo of a diamond dust halo was taken on December 12, 2010 in Tampere, Finland. Credit: Marko Riikonen



For the first time in the history of observations, scientists from the Federal Universities of Helsinki and Urals, Jarmo Moilanen and Maria Gritsevich, have systematized information on all forms of atmospheric halos recorded by humanity at the end of 2021. From numerous sources of observational data, the history of which spans 4-5 millennia, 119 different forms of atmospheric halo are known today. There are also extra-atmospheric halos and halos that can be seen on various surfaces. An article describing the work performed and conclusions reached was published in the Journal of Quantitative Spectroscopy and Radiation Transfer.

In the study, scientists summarized not only the general information about the phenomena, but also the conditions needed to see the optical illusions in the atmosphere (the formation of ice crystals or other minerals), such as temperature and humidity. In addition, the paper’s authors identified knowledge gaps in the study of atmospheric halos and outlined promising methods for observing and processing the data. Among them are new digital photography techniques used to improve the quality of the detection of atmospheric halos and lead to the discovery of their new shapes.

Scientists have grouped atmospheric halos into commonly observed and rarely seen categories. It is believed that if a certain form of halo is observed at least once a year, it belongs to the first category; halos with a rare light source configuration, orientation or unusual crystal shape make up only about 1% of all observed halos.

The often observed halos are usually formed by the scattering, refraction and focusing of light by hexagonal ice crystals in a disordered, horizontal or vertical orientation. The main light sources that create halos are the sun and moon, as well as artificial sources. Rare halos, in turn, are subdivided into halos whose origin has been established; and exotic, those that have not yet been sufficiently studied and are not yet amenable to modelling.

“As a rule, halos are formed as a result of the interaction of light with hexagonal crystals of water ice,” said Jarmo Moilanen, author of the paper, researcher at the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute, Ph.D. student at the University of Helsinki. “However, some of the documented exotic halos cannot be explained in this way. The mysteries of the origin of elliptical halos and Bottlinger rings, for example, have not been solved since their discovery in the early 20th century. One of the mysterious is the so-called Moilanen bow, which I first discovered in 1995.”

In the case of exotic halos, science probably has to do with aberrant crystal forms (such as cubic water ice crystals), with their heterogeneity, or with crystals of other minerals scattered in the air. However, what exactly the ice crystals must be and the paths of the rays that pass through these crystals to form a halo of some exotic shape is still unclear.

“The researchers suggest that the unusual shape of exotic halos is due to anthropogenic factors, such as emissions into the atmosphere or the influence of the strong electromagnetic field of power lines, which can disrupt the orientation of ice crystals in the sky. To unravel such mysteries , samples of ice crystals forming exotic halos were specially collected in the atmosphere, but this experience also raised more questions than answers,” said Maria Gritsevich, adjunct professor at the University of Helsinki, senior researcher at the Finnish Geospatial Research Institute and the Urals. Federal University.

Finally, the halos formed in the atmospheres of Venus, Mars, Jupiter and their satellites are important. Halos have already been extensively documented in the Martian atmosphere.

“This observation proves that clouds of hexagonal crystals of water ice or other minerals exist in the Martian atmosphere,” said Maria Gritsevich. “There are suggestions that the halos could be formed by carbon dioxide crystals. Monte Carlo modeling of the factors that could lead to the formation of a halo will provide valuable information about the state of the Martian atmosphere.”

The oldest records of the halo are from 4 to 5000 years old: information about the halos is recorded on cuneiform tablets of the Sumero-Babylonian culture. At least three halo shapes were known at the time of Aristotle. One of the oldest sightings of a halo in Jerusalem dates back to the early 12th century. In 1820, the number of halos recorded was about 20; by 1990-60.

Significant progress has been made in documenting the halo associated with the proliferation of photo and video camera cell phones. The authors of the article call on the public to record the observed halos and thus contribute to the study of these phenomena and the discovery of new ones.

