For first time, study identifies top trends in the biological impacts of urbanization

A new study overseen by Brian Verrelli, Ph.D., an associate professor in the Center for Biological Data Science at Virginia Commonwealth University, could have major implications for research within the university and beyond. It shows that scientific researchers want to incorporate many of the social inequality issues raised during the pandemic and George Floyd’s protests into future research.

Verrelli studies biological diversity and evolution. He focuses on the impact that the urban environment has on biological organisms. Most recently, he helped oversee research into the impact urbanization is having on black widow spiders in the American West. The study, led by Lindsay Miles, a former Ph.D. student of integrative life sciences at VCU, researched the genetics of black widow spiders as health pests in the urban and non-urban environment. The work found that urban and non-urban black widow spiders were genetically different, and that has evolutionary and medical implications.

“You start taking organisms that interact in a certain way for millions of years and then you drop an urban area on top of that,” Verrelli said. “And you look at what happens to those interactions and how it affects people and how it affects the environment and human health.”

He believes that studying the biological effects of urbanization is an important and growing field given the changing demographics of the world.

“Demographic forecasts suggest that by 2050, about 68% of the human population will live in urban areas,” he said. “With this rapid urbanization, habitats will be irrevocably changed and the extraction of natural resources will accelerate.”

A few years ago, Verrelli became part of a team of researchers that received a five-year grant from the National Science Foundation to establish a research coordination network to study urban ecology and evolutionary dynamics around the world. Verrelli was the lead author of the first major research paper to come out of the grant.

The article was published on the Trends in ecology and evolution‘s website in August and will be published in the November issue of the magazine. The paper was a horizon scan of urban evolutionary ecology. Verrelli said that horizon scans are often performed in the social sciences, but not as often in the life sciences. The format surveys leaders in the field and asks them to identify key trends. The aim is to look at the future of research in the field.

The survey asked the views of 100 scientists from around the world, using an open-ended question: What future topics will be the focus of urban evolutionary ecological research? Based on the feedback from the experts, the study authors identified 30 main categories in the field. Based on this, the team of researchers grouped the categories into six main themes. They were (with some examples):

Processes (mutation and speciation).

Scaling (temporary, spatial and historical).

Sustainability (pathogens, rewilding and disease).

Climate change (extreme weather and sea level changes).

Sociopolitics (ethics, race, inheritance and governance).

Technology (artificial intelligence and genetic engineering).

The investigation took place in 2020 during the pandemic and widespread protests following the death of George Floyd, when there was heightened awareness of social justice issues. Verrelli believes that current events at the time played a major role in people’s responses and the direction of the discussion. This was particularly evident when the 29 authors of the paper met in a virtual workshop over three days and discussed the 700 submissions. Conversations about the submissions focused on a central theme of social injustice.

“The fact that the George Floyd event got so much attention from everyone — why is it so surprising that this would also have a downstream effect on science?” said Verelli. “Why can’t we look at how inequality in cities can change our view of biodiversity?”

Verrelli believes the study has implications beyond evolutionary ecology. Other fields may benefit from seeing what the field of evolutionary ecology is concerned with and applying the ideas to their field. He believes areas such as engineering could look to the study when considering future research. New technologies need to be developed to address the environmental impact of urbanization. Political science and urban planning researchers could also use the study to address social injustices in urban areas and determine public policy.

Verrelli said he has worked with groups around the university who are also interested in social injustice and the role it plays in scientific research. For example, he helps direct a core group interested in sustainability research within VCU’s Institute for Inclusion, Inquiry and Innovation (iCubed), which invests strategically in academic and research programs that use transdisciplinary approaches to solve challenging and intractable problems in urban communities.

