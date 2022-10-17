For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel – and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a possible preview of the next.

Donald Trump, who refused to leave the podium after his defeat, has raged for months against Joe Biden, reforming the pre-election campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president.

The result is an episode of political shadow boxing with little precedent as the current president and his immediate predecessor – and possible future challenger – crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates.

Trump has been holding raw rallies in battlefield states, where he alternates between touting his chosen candidates and exposing his enemies. He belittles and berates Biden while lying, as he did in Ohio last month, that “we didn’t lose” the last election.

Biden has steered clear of some of the tightest intermediate races so far, instead focused on fundraisers and official events where he draws contrasts between Democratic and Republican policy agendas. He often avoids direct references to “the last man,” but on Saturday in Oregon, Biden warned that “Trump controls the Republican party.”

Sometimes the two men travel to the same places, such as when they visit Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania within days of each other, reflecting the narrow political map that will determine which party controls the US Senate.

“It’s remarkably unusual,” said Jeffrey Engel, founder and director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University, who went out of his way to come up with a comparison in past election cycles.

“Without exception, since the Great Depression” – Republican Herbert Hoover tried to find his way back to power despite the loss of Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1932 – “we haven’t had a former president who believed she had a viable political career ahead. them,” he said.

Neither Trump nor Biden have formally announced that they will participate again. Trump is close to declaring his candidacy and Biden has said he plans to seek a second term.

If they face off again, the competition between them could become one of the longest and impactful political duels in American history, spanning several years and multiple elections.

Voters seem to have little appetite for a rematch.

A recent AP-NORC survey shows that only about 3 in 10 Americans want Biden or Trump to become president in two years. Only 5 out of 10 Democrats want Biden to run for a second term, while 6 out of 10 Republicans hope Trump will run for president again.

Engel said another battle between Biden and Trump would likely be daunting.

“Basically what that means is that our country is not making progress,” he said. “I haven’t met anyone who enjoys that campaign.”

However, it is clear that both men see their fortunes tied together.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Biden if he was the only one who could fend off his predecessor in another campaign, the president dodged the question but expressed confidence in his chances.

“I believe I can beat Donald Trump again,” he said.

Trump is said to question the use of the word “again” — he continues to spread the lie that Biden took office only through voter fraud.

It’s an integral part of Trump’s political message, and he never fails to bring it out at rallies for Republican candidates who have endorsed his false views on the last election. At times, the rhetoric delves even deeper into conspiracies, a reminder that another campaign could mean an even sharper break from reality.

In Arizona, at his most recent rally, Trump darkly suggested that Biden is surrounded by “cruel, very smart people” who are “pulling the strings.”

“No one thought this could happen in our country, and it all happened because of a rigged and stolen election,” he said.

The former president also has reinforced his embrace of the QAnon conspiracy theoryportraying Trump as battling sinister, hidden forces.

Using his Truth Social platform, Trump shared an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin with the words “The Storm is Coming,” referencing his eventual victory over opponents who would be tried — or even executed — on live television.

People close to Trump have said they believe a strong Republican crackdown in November will further encourage Trump to rejoin in two years, as he has been openly teasing for months.

In addition to his rallies, which bring candidates local media attention and set the Republican grassroots on fire, Trump has helped candidates in other ways by holding fundraisers and tele-rallying calls on their behalf. Most importantly, last week its new super PAC, MAGA Inc., almost $5 million in airtime reserved for ads in key states that attack the opponents of his favorite candidates.

Notably, the group’s first ad round doesn’t feature Trump or even mention his name. Republicans have expressed frustration at Trump hoarding small-dollar donations for himself and refusing to help the candidates he had forced voters to nominate, despite sitting on a massive war chest.

But Mike DuHaime, a longtime Republican strategist, isn’t sure the outcome of the midterm elections will make a difference in Trump’s plans for the next presidential race.

“He will take credit for every win and take the blame for every loss,” he said.

Trump has claimed, as he did in Pennsylvania last month, that the midterm elections are “a referendum on the corruption and extremism of Joe Biden and the radical Democratic party.”

But DuHaime said Trump prevented that by injecting himself into this year’s races, boosting Biden, whose poll numbers as voters are under water. express concern about the economy.

“Trump is no ordinary president, and he didn’t seem to really care about the party,” he said. “He seems to care more about himself than about the party that put him in office.”

Biden’s circle has a similar picture. An adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal conversations, said people around Biden think the midterm elections are more of a choice than a referendum. Trump’s presence on the trail, the adviser said, is seen as a tool to make Democratic points for them.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, said it would only be more helpful if Trump announced a new presidential campaign.

“He’s getting dangerously close,” she said.

Biden has postponed any announcement about his own candidacy until after Election Day, keeping his focus on the midterm elections.

Like other incumbent presidents in an election year, Biden has mixed up his political and governmental duties as the vote begins.

He stopped in Colorado on Wednesday to… designate the first national monument of his administration, fulfilling the wishes of the state’s top Democratic senator, Michael Bennett, who wants reelection this year. Although Bennett is the favorite to win, he faces a joint challenge from Joe O’Dea, a Republican businessman.

____

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Hannah Fingerhut in Washington contributed to this report.

____

