For $25, gift the coder in you life a library full of Big Data courses

Need a great gift but don’t have to worry about getting it delivered on time? The 2022 Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle gives the programmer in your life a digital training library on one of the hottest topics in coding.

The courses in this training and certification bundle come from Zenva, a training group rated 4.4 out of five stars that offers on-demand learning that fits your schedule.

The beginner-to-expert bundle starts with a course on the basics of Python, then moves on to hands-on projects like creating your own image filter, game design, and even using maker tools like Raspberry Pi.

It then moves on to more advanced applications, such as data visualization, using APIs for data, code libraries such as Numpy and Pandas, and using cluster analysis.

Big data is only becoming more relevant, both at work and in our private lives. This 10-course bundle offers in-depth insight into this complex topic for $19.99, 99% off the MSRP of $2000 as part of our last chance shipping, and since it’s a digital gift, you can order knowing that you are guaranteed a gift.

The Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle for 2022 – $24.99

See Agreement

Prices subject to change.