Home For $25, gift the coder in you life a library full of Big Data courses
Categories: Tech

For $25, gift the coder in you life a library full of Big Data courses

Need a great gift but don’t have to worry about getting it delivered on time? The 2022 Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle gives the programmer in your life a digital training library on one of the hottest topics in coding.

The courses in this training and certification bundle come from Zenva, a training group rated 4.4 out of five stars that offers on-demand learning that fits your schedule.

The beginner-to-expert bundle starts with a course on the basics of Python, then moves on to hands-on projects like creating your own image filter, game design, and even using maker tools like Raspberry Pi.
It then moves on to more advanced applications, such as data visualization, using APIs for data, code libraries such as Numpy and Pandas, and using cluster analysis.

Big data is only becoming more relevant, both at work and in our private lives. This 10-course bundle offers in-depth insight into this complex topic for $19.99, 99% off the MSRP of $2000 as part of our last chance shipping, and since it’s a digital gift, you can order knowing that you are guaranteed a gift.

Related Post
  1. Yamaha’s new headphones promise ultra-clear sound (for a mind-blowing price)

    Yamaha is returning to its high-end headphone roots after announcing a new set of top-of-the-line…

  2. The Apple AirPods are on sale and back in stock at Walmart

    Due to their popularity during the holiday season, Apple's AirPods were hard to find in…

  3. What ‘Everything as Code’ is and why it matters

    November 26, 2022 10:10 AM Image Credit: Getty Images Check out the on-demand sessions from…

The Ultimate Big Data Certification Bundle for 2022 – $24.99

See Agreement

Prices subject to change.

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: BigcoderCoursesDatagivelibrarylife
3 hours ago

Recent Posts

Kanye West LIVE – Twitter bans rapper following Hitler’s comments on Alex Jones

LIVEKanye West LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

11 mins ago

Kate Garraway acknowledges that Derek Draper’s health battle can be exhausting for all those who are around him

An emotional Kate Garraway broke down as she discussed husband Derek Draper's health struggles during…

19 mins ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could fix one of the Z Flip 4’s biggest issues

With the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung has almost perfected the foldable clamshell phone,…

20 mins ago

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be…

20 mins ago

KANYEWEST LIVE: Elon Musso kicks disgraced rapper of Twitter

LIVEKANYE WEST LIVE: Breaking news as Elon Musk kicks disgraced rapper off Twitter after Trump…

23 mins ago

Indonesia to jail sex outside of marriage for up to a year

Jakarta: Indonesia's parliament is expected to pass a new penal code this month that would…

26 mins ago