Footy supremo Peter V’landys says NRL could hold a pride round – despite Manly rainbow jersey fiasco

The chairman of the ARL committee, Peter V’Landys, believes the NRL could host a Pride Round as early as next year – despite the Manly Sea Eagles rainbow jersey debacle this week.

The footy supremo said on Sky News’ AM agenda on Wednesday that it’s an “all or nothing” approach when it comes to footy stars wearing a pride jersey in NRL matches.

V’Landys responded to a question from journalist Laura Jayes, who asked whether the seven male footballers who refused to wear rainbow jerseys might have worn ‘normal’ uniforms for Thursday’s clash against the Roosters at 4 Pines Park.

That left-field scenario was quickly rejected by V’Landys, because it “sends the wrong signal.”

Sea Eagles stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula and Toafofoa Sipley were all out of the game because they felt their religious and cultural values ​​did not match their club’s decision to in a rainbow-laden sweater.

Sean Keppie, Kieran Foran and Rueben Garrick (right) posed in the rainbow jerseys earlier this week, with many of their teammates only becoming aware of the club’s plans to wear the kits through the media

They were also reportedly upset that they were not consulted on the issue dividing footy fans and wider society.

Manly’s season has now been sparked in the eyes of many after it emerged that the seven players were told on Wednesday not to show up to watch their team-mates as their safety could be compromised.

Coach Des Hasler faces a huge task to unite his squad, which is clearly divided at the moment.

V’Landys wanted to emphasize that sexual orientation makes no one less a football fan, and rugby league is a sport that celebrates diversity.

“We’ll definitely look into it (organize a Pride Round),” he said.

‘In sport we are all one. Of course the players have the freedom of choice, which is part of life in Australia (in a democracy).

“If you’re gay, you’re no different… our message is, you’re one of us, you’re still the same.”

On Tuesday night, News Corp journalist and NRL 360 co-host Paul Kent revealed that two NRL clubs had been approached several years ago to wear the rainbow colors.

They declined because they thought the celebration would become a weapon instead.

Young gun Josh Schuster was one of seven Sea Eagles players who chose to boycott Thursday’s game against the Roosters because he didn’t feel comfortable wearing a pride jersey

With seven Sea Eagles players not making themselves available for roster, Hasler made wholesale team changes for the Round 20 game of the Roosters.

Fiji international Pio Seci has been named on the wing, while Alfred Smalley has been elevated from the Blacktown Workers NSW Cup team and will make his NRL debut.

Ethan Bullemor returns to first class, with Kurt De Luis ready to start in the front row.

James Segeyaro is set for a return to NRL action for the first time since 2019, named on the bench alongside Keppie, Martin Taupau and Morgan Boyle.

Zac Fulton, grandson of the late Immortal Bob Fulton, has been named 18th man but may be on the bench to make his first-class debut.

