Footy supremo Peter V’landys leaves door open for NRL to OVERTURN Tigers’ loss to the Cowboys

Peter V’landys has left the door open for the NRL to reverse Wests Tigers’ controversial loss to North Queensland, but says the prospect is extremely unlikely.

The Tigers remain furious over the 27-26 loss in which the Cowboys were given the right to challenge a game in the last second before being wrongly awarded a penalty.

The ARL Committee is awaiting a full report on the match, including the interpretation and application of the key rules in the final seconds of the match.

The Tigers are awaiting the report before deciding their next move, having already asked the NRL for proper explanations and transcripts of conversations between the umpire and the bunker.

There remains a possibility that the joint venture will appeal the outcome, if they believe that proper procedure was not followed and that they should have had a 26-25 win.

Several other clubs are watching with interest as just four points separate the Cowboys in second place and Parramatta in seventh place.

While V’landys said there was a possibility the points would be given to the Tigers, he didn’t believe that should be the case.

What stays on the ground stays on the ground. People respect that,” V’landys said.

“I very much doubt it will be reversed. But all options are open.

‘That’s one thing about this assignment, we are very flexible. And we will always listen and give people due process and natural justice.

“It is not my decision, it will be a committee decision and I will be very surprised if it is reversed because what happens on the ground stays on the ground in my opinion.”

Trailing 26-25 with a second to play, the Cowboys could claim Kyle Feldt had been escorted from a short kick-off and scored from the resulting penalty.

The NRL’s head of football, Graham Annesley, has since admitted the penalty should not have been awarded, with not enough evidence to suggest Tigers center AJ Kepaoa deliberately changed his line.

But the Tigers’ main concerns are not so much about the escort call from the bunker that the NRL has since admitted to being incorrect, but about the process that preceded it.

The club continues to question whether the review should have taken place as no escort had been called onto the pitch and the game should have been declared over at that point.

If they want to take up a legal challenge for the points, it will likely start with a request for a meeting between Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis and V’landys.

“I have spoken to the Tigers chairman, I understand his position,” said V’landys.

“He shows leadership for his fans and members and I respect that.”

“We sit down at the table. I have asked for a report of the game and the interpretation of the rule.”