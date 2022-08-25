Footy stars’ mum sends crowd into hysterics with hilarious Bali drinking story at AFL awards night

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Footy mum Jackie De Koning stole the show at the AFL Players Association Awards on Wednesday night when she recalled a story about getting drunk in a bar in Bali while watching her two sons fight in a fight between Geelong and Carlton.

The mum of 10 was asked by Fox Footy’s Kath Loughnan what it was like to see her boys on either side — and her response was iconic.

‘We were lucky, we were drunk in a bar in Bali, so it was okay,’ said Ms De Koning, leaving the audience hysterical.

“Every time Geelong got a goal, we said ‘Yay!’ and every time Carlton scored a goal, we said “Yay!”. It was amazing.

“There was a whole table of Geelong supporters at the end shouting drinks for us and they won, so we were happy.”

Rising star Sam De Koning of the Geelong Cats (left) with his brother, Tom De Koning of the Carlton Blues

Sam De Koning’s mother, Jackie, stole the show at the AFL Players Association awards on Wednesday after her hilarious Bali bar story as she watched two of her sons compete this season for Geelong and Carlton respectively.

Brothers Sam (Geelong) and Tom (Carlton) put the family’s bragging rights on the line at Round 18 at the MCG on July 16, with the Cats 30-point winners.

Social media lit up after Ms De Koning’s hilarious response, with one footy fan calling her a ‘queen’, while another said she was the ‘undoubtedly the star of the night’.

Tom De Koning, 23, made his AFL debut for the Blues in 2018, impressing as a ruckman.

Sam, 21, got bloodied by the Cats in round five against the Kangaroos last season.

The athletic defender has played in most of Geelong’s games this campaign – he missed just two games – and finished second in the Rising Star category behind Collingwood’s Nick Daicos.

Social media lit up after De Koning’s hilarious camera reaction, with a footy fan calling her a ‘queen’

I am obsessed with Mrs. De Koning. What an absolute queen #AFLAwards — Morgan from Australia (@MorganFromAus) August 24, 2022

Chris Scott’s team ended up in minor premieres last week, having lost just four games all season.

They face Collingwood in a blockbuster of the week-long final at the MCG on September 3, with the winner advancing to the preliminary finals.