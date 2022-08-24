Footy star breaks his silence on brutal ‘mother’ sledge that left his rival in tears

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dayne Zorko has claimed he was provoked in the lead up to his brutal sled that left Harrison Petty in tears.

AFL fans were confused this week when neither the league nor the Brisbane Lions decided to punish Zorko after he made a comment about the Melbourne star’s family during their defeat at the Gabba on Friday.

While acknowledging that he “crossed the line”, the 33-year-old has maintained that he was provoked during the tough game in Queensland.

Dayne Zorko has claimed that Melbourne players provoked him during Friday’s blockbuster

A brutal sled made by Zorko left Melbourne star Harrison Petty in tears in the Gabba

“Of course I apologized to Harrison for the last siren and that apology still stands, of course,” Zorko said on SEN.

“I think my remorse still stands. Certainly if I could take it back I certainly would.

“For me, I want to make it clear that it was an intense game and from the first time there was a jump on both sides of the fence, players across the field were probably coming to the line for the entire game.

“I admit that I definitely went over that. I think it’s just really important to me that Lions fans and fans in general understand that it wasn’t just an unprovoked sled and it wasn’t said in isolation.

“Like I said, most of the game was about walking back and forth and sadly I accept that I crossed the line and thought it was very important that I come forward and say something and that people understand. ‘

When asked if the Melbourne players’ comments were cross-worded, Zorko replied “possibly,” though he declined to reveal what was said.

“I must admit that what I said clearly crossed that line and I fully and fully understand that words were said in the heat of battle and for me, in this case, I have crossed the line,” he added.

However, the Brisbane captain insists he was provoked during the tough match

“Going forward, I need to learn from this – and possibly the entire industry – that we can learn from this and move forward and understand that sledding can have serious consequences for people and that we need to be extremely careful in the way we do it.

“I’m not sure if sledding will ever go out of the game, but the worlds you choose to use should definitely be used more wisely.

“It’s very important that you don’t cross that line like I did.”

There have been mounting calls for Zorko to be stripped of the Lions captaincy following the incident, but the 33-year-old is adamant that he takes his leadership duties ‘extremely seriously’.

The 33-year-old says he takes his role as captain of the Lions ‘extremely seriously’

“I have had extremely long conversations with our senior administration at the club. They’ve heard both sides of the story,” Zorko said.

“It should be known that I take my role as captain very seriously and since then I took over five years ago.

“So, in that regard, I think the captaincy has always been a decision made by the players and our squad. That’s one thing that ‘Fages’ (coach Chris Fagan) and the administration have said: ‘Who is captain is chosen by their players and their team-mates’.

“I think for me, until that comes up again, I will respect whatever the players choose if that happens, but that’s all we’ve discussed on the matter.”