Footy players in sex act video at wild Mad Monday pub party in Glen Waverley learn their fate

The footy players who took part in a sordid sexual act filmed by teammates during wild Mad Monday celebrations last month will not be returning to the Aussie Rules club for the 2023 season.

In scenes that generated headlines around the world, a vision emerged of Glen Waverley Football Club’s Third Division players gathering in a Melbourne public bar.

One player in the clip performed a sexual act on another after losing a bet, while their teammates heard loud cheers in the background.

The vision is said to have taken place during the team’s post-season celebration on August 14 – after they were relegated to division four in their local league.

An open letter from the club’s committee on Friday revealed that “players involved in the incident will not return” to the Eastern Football Netball League (EFNL) Division 4 outfit in 2023.

Footage surfaced on social media of a football club’s raucous Mad Monday celebrations in August, in which a young man performed a sexual act on his teammate

Glen Waverley’s club committee has taken action and confirms that everyone involved in the incident will not be welcome in 2023

The letter read: ‘The Club Committee has worked together to address the wide range of concerns of our members and stakeholders’, with a meeting with the league to ‘discuss and address the events’.

‘A first meeting was held with all committee members and a large part of the senior playgroup to discuss and explain the events. Board members from EFNL, the club’s main sponsor, members of the player’s life and members of the player’s (sic) family attended this meeting, where the overall details, consequences and response to the incident were discussed.

“The players involved in the video have apologized. At the end of this process, we confirm the following… the players involved in the incident will not be returning to the GWFNC.”

The club said it had “made every effort to rebuild the senior club by 2023 based on values ​​and standards that the clubbing community can be proud of”, adding that it would continue to invest in its junior programme.

Professional guidance support “was arranged to help affected players deal with the impact on their mental health and well-being” after the meeting, the Herald Sun reported.

Pub-goers at the Melbourne site on Aug. 14 said the footy group smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaporized inside and stole drinks from behind the bar

Patrons present at the celebrations said the rowdy group smashed glasses inside and outside the pub, vaped inside, stole drinks from behind the bar and danced on tables.

They also claimed that bathrooms were damaged and covered in vomit and that players insulted other customers.

At the time, club senior president Matt Hollard said all of the team’s players had been called to an emergency meeting where the matter would be addressed.

He said the team decided to deal with what was happening as a group, given the number of players attending the unofficial end-of-year celebrations.

Hollard added that Glen Waverley’s club officials were in contact with the players in the video and that they were “OK.”

“While we’re frustrated with what they’ve done, we need to make sure they’re okay as they work through it and work on themselves,” he said. “We will act on it and there will be consequences.”

Hollard also stated that the unwanted coverage became “almost unbearable and unrelenting.”