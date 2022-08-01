Footy player who lost a testicle in training mishap in hilarious TV interview about horror injury

England rugby league player Jack Johnson has shown that he can see the funny side of the shocking training accident that forced him to have a testicle removed.

The Newcastle Thunder player recently took to social media to confirm that every man’s worst nightmare was coming true: he had to undergo surgery to remove a testicle after a freak accident during training that left him with ‘a knee to the ball’ mentioned.

Jack Johnson scored a try for the Newcastle Thunder before his unfortunate injury

‘What a lot of BOLLOCKS. Not my best Thursday ever, with the old testicle exploding during practice. Had it removed last night,” he wrote on his Twitter account alongside a photo of himself in the hospital.

‘Soon again just a little lighter, and as the saying goes, RL (rugby league) wins again. PS continues the swelling? Ask for a friend.”

It sparked a wave of both supportive and lighthearted responses.

‘Which?’ one fan asked, to which Johnson replied, “My favorite, the left one,” with a crying emoji.

England rugby league player Jack Johnson tweeted from his hospital bed after surgery to remove a testicle

Johnson took to Twitter to update his fans on the development of his injury, but he was still able to see the funny side

Johnson has played 24 games on the wing for the Thunder in the Betfred Championship, the second tier under the Super League in the UK.

The injury caused him to miss the squad’s next game against York City, and he will likely be out for the rest of the season, but he had a slew of puns lined up for a pre-game interview with Premier Sports TV.

“I just got down on my knee for the ball and the rest is history,” he laughed.

Jack Johnson talks to commentators ahead of his match against York City, which he missed due to injury

no one can say @JackkJohnsonn has no sense of humor! The @ThunderRugby man openly talks about his bizarre injury and the team’s season so far ⚡ “It was a bit tricky for us, we weren’t on the ball like we should have been.” ️😉 pic.twitter.com/pjceaSELIi — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) July 31, 2022

When asked how the season had gone for his club, he was quick to let the commentators down.

“It was a tough one for us… we weren’t on the ball like we should have been at times,” he said ironically.

It is certainly not the first time that a professional rugby league player has suffered a horrific injury to the soldiers.

Earlier this year, Chanel Harris-Tavita, star of the New Zealand Warriors, somehow played through 45 minutes after she ruptured a testicle against the Storm.

Chanel Harris-Tavita tore his testicle in the Warriors ANZAC Day game against the Storm, but played through for 45 minutes

Harris-Tavita made 18 tackles without misses, even after sustaining the agonizing injury.

He had surgery to repair the fracture, which happened when teammate Josh Curran accidentally squeezed him in the groin.

‘Worst [pain] I’ve had it once, by far. I’m lucky to have teammates around me talking to me because I couldn’t really talk,” he told the Courier Mail at the time.

“At the end of the game I was sure something was wrong. The doctor took me straight to the ultrasound and the whole thing was bruised – then I knew something was wrong.”