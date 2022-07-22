Footy legend Darren Lockyer reveals the hilarious sledges he cops while playing for disabled team

Queensland legend Darren Lockyer donned the boots in Ipswich for a disabled rugby league squad who sled him so hilariously it reminded him of his playing days in the NRL.

Lockyer is an ambassador for touch rugby league and joined the ALARA Jets team, the intellectually and physically challenged Ipswich Jets side.

Lockyer (center) poses with ALARA touch rugby league players after appearing in front of the side in a friendly at Ipswich in Queensland

The Broncos champion revealed that his teammates did not spare him with their verbal chatter on the field when he made a mistake.

“There’s a lot of brutality in the group, and it reminds me of when I was playing,” he told the ABC, adding that he was on the receiving end of good-natured sleds like “Pick up your game, Darren” and “Really? You’re on our team and you do?’

“They have a little bit of backlash, so maybe the referee wants to keep an eye on our team,” Lockyer added.

“It’s fun — and they certainly don’t hold back.”

Lockyer turns back the clock and passes the ball to a teammate on the ALARA Jets

The ALARA Jets – an acronym for Access, Lifestyle Support, Lodging Support, Respite Care and Activities – first made an impression in 2013 when a support service member wrote to the Ipswich club asking for an opportunity to create a team for to set up handicapped players.

Almost 10 years after its foundation, the team has grown from four football players to a full team of 17.

Player Jesse Palatinus has been with ALARA since 2019 and says the touch side is a great initiative.

“I’ve always loved playing rugby league… it means everything,” Palatinus said.

Lockyer is lifted onto the shoulders of his teammates in his last NRL game against the Dragons in 2011 at Suncorp Stadium

The ALARA Jets officially entered the touch rugby league competition in 2017 and compete against local rivals on a weekly basis.

ALARA supporter Steven Edwards said the team plays like any other rugby league side, leaving all their efforts on the pitch.

The touch initiative has spread across Queensland and moved to Cairns last month to expand the social sport.

Lockyer is an ambassador for touch rugby league in Queensland and makes guest appearances for parties to promote the sport

Lockyer played 36 games for Queensland in a stellar career with many pundits advocating his inclusion in the ranks of footy’s Immortals.

The former fullback and five-eighth was seen passing the ball and stepping across the field for the Jets before taking photos with players after the friendly.