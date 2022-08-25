Footy legend Dani Laidley reveals harrowing details about transitioning to a woman

Former AFL star and coach Danielle Laidley has spoken for the first time about the devastating moment when they learned that Victoria Police officers had leaked photos drawing public attention to her transition to a woman.

Laidley was arrested in 2020 for stalking and violating a family warrant, which resulted in an 18-month bond of good behavior with no conviction or fine.

The officers who took her into custody leaked a photo of her wearing a wig and makeup on social media, and it quickly went viral.

Laidley said she found the entire legal process “completely tedious” and rebuffed the officers who leaked the photos.

“The photos were an invasion of privacy,” she told 60 Minutes.

The Victoria Police Internal Disciplinary Board ordered 11 officers, ranging in rank from constable to sergeant, to pay Laidley up to $3,000 out of pocket.

Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton formally apologized to Laidley after the photos went viral, saying he… ‘shocked’ by the officer’s behaviour.

The 55-year-old Western Australian described the struggles of menopause in a 60 Minutes interview airing Sunday.

“Life hasn’t been easy, I’ve found it hard all the way,” she told the program.

“Now I can be myself with everyone.”

The footy legend opened up about her transition to becoming a woman and the lack of acceptance by the wider Australian community

Laidley said she was called everything from a ‘transvestite’ to an ‘ice cream cup’ by unwitting footy supporters

Born Dean James Laidey, Laidley played 151 AFL games for West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne before embarking on a 149-game coaching career with the Kangaroos.

Although it was only five years ago that Laidley received a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria and only in 2020 when the transition process began, it is something that Laidley has carried with her for a long time.

“My first memory is about six years old, a long, long time ago,” Laidley said Triple M in June.

‘Now I’m 55, so what’s that, 49 years, god.

“It was really hard knowing that I felt so different on the inside from the outside and then since I started playing league footy when I was in high school, to have this persona, and some called me the Junkyard Dog it used to be so far removed from the person I really was and that was very difficult and it took its toll.

“I felt like I was walking around with a boat anchor on my head for many, many years, but I was too scared, ashamed, ashamed to find out, but I knew there was something different about how I felt.”

She said her former teammates’ support was ‘unconditional’

Laidley explained what it was like to live with gender dysphoria and how it involved more complicated emotions than just feelings of confused gender identity.

“Gender dysphoria is the medical condition for people who know that their gender identity doesn’t match how they feel on the inside (with) what’s on the outside,” she said.

“Gender dysphoria, it causes a lot of white noise 24/7 and overtakes your thinking and overtakes your ability to live normally.

“So to play and coach and to have a young family and to do all those things, to be honest, I don’t know how I got here, but I am, and I’m very happy.”

Today, Laidley has become a target for internet trolls and there are members of her family who haven’t quite accepted the change, but she still feels it was all worth it.

“Absolutely, I am absolutely at peace. It took 55 years to get here,” she says.

“No matter how much has been written and said, and I haven’t had much, zero, opportunity to say anything for various reasons, before everything became very public, I was living as myself.

‘And I was very happy about that.

“Part of my family still finds it a little difficult, but we’re working on that.”

Laidley with childhood sweetheart Donna Leckie. They got back together in 2017, the same year Laidley was diagnosed

While Laidley was a special guest commenting on Triple M for the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn, she has no plans to return to the sport on a formal level.

For now, she is only too happy to enjoy her football and her role as a role model in the transgender community.

“It’s definitely in my blood, there’s no doubt about it and I’m passionate about it,” she said.

“I’m not ready to do something like that yet.

“I’m really enjoying just being back in the AFL family and using it as a social platform for me and just reconnecting with a lot of people so they can get to know the real me in time to come, because the person they’ve come to know over the past 35 years, I’ve always maintained barriers, I would never let anyone get too close to me.’