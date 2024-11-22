Footy great re-lives horror two minute health episode he suffered in front of 100 people

Football great Barry Mitchell spoke out about the health scare he suffered in front of 100 golfers last Monday.

The former Sydney, Carlton and Collingwood star, who had a cancerous brain tumor removed about 10 years ago, had suffered a seizure during a charity golf event.

The former roaming midfielder made 170 appearances for the Bloods, scoring 214 goals, before joining the Magpies and Blues.

The 58-year-old, who is also the father of Collingwood star and Brownlow medalist Tom Mitchell, retired in 1996, before moving on to coach at Hawthorn and Freemantle.

Unfortunately, the footballer was admitted to hospital and has since undergone MRIs, EEG and a lumbar puncture, after suffering the seizure.

“My seizure was apparently shocking, it lasted two minutes,” Mitchell told the Herald Sun.

Mitchell wants the AFL to take more action when it comes to supporting players suffering from concussion injuries and other problems experienced after their playing careers.

The 58-year-old has suffered memory loss and several other problems which he believes are due to his football career.

He was diagnosed with symptoms of lethargy and irritability, but neither he nor the doctors can determine if football caused his cancer.

‘I played a lot of football; I took my two cents. “I played like you were supposed to play, but I didn’t think I’d end up here, not at 58 years old,” he said.

Concussion has become a huge talking point in recent years, with the AFL tightening its concussion rules earlier this year.

Several young football stars have also had to hang up their boots this season, including 22-year-old West Coast midfielder Luke Edwards after a series of serious head injuries.

“I see CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) as a byproduct of our game, and it’s a great game and no one who played would back out, but I don’t think the sport is ready for us when we become incapacitated. .

“Right now it’s like we have to sue the AFL to get a result and I don’t think that’s right.”

Mitchell wants the AFL to do more to support and protect its players when it comes to concussions. He also asked fans to support the greats of the past and present in the difficulties they faced after their retirement.

“I would like an independent concussion committee or group, with people from the AFL, doctors, concussion experts, people who have CTE symptoms and parents.”

“Brain trauma is real,” he added.

“I don’t think any of us understood what this game would do. And we judge the behaviors of all these people, and they’re good material for the paper, but I don’t think there’s a lot of understanding or tolerance for people who, quite possibly, they could be harmed.’

Mitchell argued that players were given a “badge of honour” for the way they played, but added that they were not given much consideration for their future well-being.

Rather chillingly, Mitchell claimed that 16 of the Swans’ 24 starting players in 1986 had a problem relating to a neurological problem, cancer or drug and alcohol abuse.

He called on the AFL, fans and those within the game to help improve the care provided to former professionals.