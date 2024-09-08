Footy great Nathan Brown blasts Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over post-match act: ‘Give it up, Albo’

Australian Prime Minister and diehard Hawks fan Anthony Albanese has been criticised for venturing into the Hawthorn changing room after… His victory in the elimination final on Friday.

The Hawks defeated the Western Bulldogs in stunning fashion to secure their first finals win since capturing the third leg of their championship treble in 2015.

And Albanese was seen beaming in the sheds after the win with his Hawthorn scarf around his neck, conducting interviews and taking photos with players.

Brown, who currently works as a commentator for Triple M and one of the presenters of Nine’s Sunday Footy Show, was not happy with his presence there.

In a Footy Show segment, presenter Tony Jones commented: “These are people trying to insert themselves into football finals when maybe they should stay in their lane.”

Brown then launched a devastating stream of water.

“I feel as if the Prime Minister has entered the Hawthorn rooms for his own good. It makes me sick,” Brown said.

‘Anthony Albanese looked at the polls and thought Peter Dutton was coming up, he was ahead and there was a gap. He thinks ‘I need to look like an ordinary man. I’m going to go to the Hawthorn rooms.’

Premier Anthony Albanese with Hawks star Calsher Dear after the elimination final

Football great Nathan Brown says he was sickened by the sight of the Prime Minister in the sheds

-Give up, Albo, nobody believes you.

The Prime Minister had been in Melbourne for the day visiting a nursery before attending that evening’s football match.

“A great crowd, a great atmosphere and a great game,” the Prime Minister said in an interview with Channel 7’s Brian Taylor after the match.

‘They’re just young lads having fun and playing amazing football.

‘We were down by two goals at the end of the first quarter, but they held on and were incredible.

‘You could feel the atmosphere on the pitch, around the ‘G, it was an incredible night.’

While these were happy days for Hawthorn supporters, including the Premier, many hard-pressed football fans were unimpressed with the money being lavished on the Hawks.

“How much taxpayers’ money did he spend?” asked one football fan.

Hawthorn will start as heavy favourites for their semi-final against Port Adelaide on Friday.

“Is Albo going home and sleeping in a tent or is that just for working class Aussies?” asked another.

“You flew in to watch a football match, huh? Worth the money! Nope!” posted another.

“We should probably solve the cost of living problem instead of invading football,” added another.

This comes after Channel 9 personality Tony Jones criticised the Prime Minister for appearing with the Hawks in the sheds during the regular season, singing the team song with the players.

“He’s not interested in the AFL. And there he was… with the scarf… just go away.

“Seriously, when will prime ministers learn to stay in their lane, and that’s usually in the House of Representatives?”