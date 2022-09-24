WhatsNew2Day
Footy fans write off Sydney Swans’ grand final chances after just ONE quarter

Sports
By Merry
Footy fans write off Swans’ grand final chances after just ONE quarter as Cats race out to huge lead: ‘This is already TERRIBLE’

  • Swans fans have already written off their premiership chances at quarter time
  • Geelong raced to a five-goal lead to leave Sydney shell-shocked at the MCG
  • Swans supporters fear Saturday’s grand final will be a missed opportunity

By Ollie Lewis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:16, 24 September 2022 | Up to date: 06:24, 24 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

There are still three quarters to go but some Sydney Swans fans fear another Grand Final whipping after an opening term to forget at the MCG.

The Cats raced out to a five-goal lead in a blistering start to the game for Chris Scott’s side, who put the Swans in their own defensive 50 for most of the first quarter on Saturday afternoon.

The dominant manner in which Geelong performed left Swans fans shocked, with some already writing off their chances of a comeback.

‘Nah it’s already horrible oh god,’ one worried fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said: ‘Can we put our coach on quarter time?’ while other fans blasted their ‘absolute pretenders’ and pleaded with officials to ‘stop the match’.

One Swan fan said: ‘Another whip on the cards here. I saw Hawthorn thrash us years ago and it’s at it again.’

John Longmire will be hoping a tactical change can inspire a seismic comeback, but AFL legend Gerard Healy fears the Cats have already stretched beyond the Swans’ reach.

“The Cats are making one hell of an early payout,” he said, via AFL Nation . ‘It’s shock and awe.

‘Hats off to Geelong. Their strategy, pressure, structure all of which have been premier class’

More to follow.

