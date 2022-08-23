Footy fans SLAM Brisbane boss for defending Dayne Zorko after sledge at Demons star Harrison Petty

<!–

Angry football fans have berated Brisbane Lions boss Danny Daly for defending Dayne Zorko after his below-the-belt sled aimed at Melbourne Demons star Harrison Petty.

Petty, 22, burst into tears during Friday night’s three-quarter break at the Gabba.

It followed that Zorko was said to have said to Petty during the match: ‘I hope your mother dies’.

Zorko apologized to Petty on Saturday, admitting he “lost control of his emotions.”

He was also able to escape further punishment from the AFL.

Daly admitted his captain’s behavior was ‘not ideal’ but the club were focused on safeguarding the well-being of their polarizing midfielder, who has built a reputation on the pitch as the man rival supporters love to hate.

Footy fans have berated Brisbane Lions boss Danny Daly online after he defended Dayne Zorko after his below-the-belt sled targeted Melbourne Demons star Harrison Petty

Petty was in tears after Zorko allegedly told him in exciting scenes last Friday ‘I hope your mother dies’

The Demons star kicked off the fourth quarter on the bench as he handled the emotions surrounding Zorko’s alleged taint

“He is very sorry about it and is still emotional about everything,” he said.

Daly later told SEN radio that the club discussed the issue with the demons after full time on Friday night.

“The club made a statement on Saturday morning and that’s where it sits,” he added.

“To be quite honest, our goal at the moment is to make sure Dayne is okay from a mental health perspective.

“We just make sure that Dayne is doing well, that’s what we have to do as a football club.

“He came out on Saturday and apologized…from a mental health standpoint, we just need to make sure he’s okay.”

A footy fan found it ’embarrassing’ that Lions skipper Dayne Zorko plays the victim

Another AFL fan pointed out that Harrison Petty’s well-being should be the priority

Depicting Zorko as the victim rather than the aggressor infuriated countless fans, who called on the Lions to show better leadership.

Calls have been made by many in the footy industry to strip Zorko from the Brisbane captaincy, and the Lions star has also taken down his Instagram in the wake of the controversy.

It’s also not the first time Zorko has faced the wrath of the footy community for the way he chases a Sherrin.

Zorko took over as Lions skipper in 2018 after previous captain Dayne Beams stepped down amid controversy of his own.

Just months after he stepped into the role, he was bombed, with AFL legend Tim Watson criticizing his “terrible leadership” after an ongoing clash with Gold Coast tagger Touk Miller.

It included multiple times Zorko either refusing to shake Miller’s hand, doing so violently sarcastically, or abusing him both during and after the match.

Many fans have also brought up Zorko’s history with his own family as to why, of all people, he should not use such despicable, alleged slander.

Dayne Zorko, pictured with partner Talia Demarco, insists he is remorseful and will learn from Harry Petty affair

Dayne Zorko’s ex-partner Kalinda Salla has broken up with the Lions skipper after finding a string of lecherous text messages on his cell phone

Zorko split from ex-partner Kalinda Salla in 2018 after a photo of him sleeping on the couch appeared on his Instagram.

The photo was captioned: ‘Thank God I know your access code Dayne so I could see why you didn’t even care to leave me. Have fun you fucking awful human being. You have ruined my life and that of (our son).”

Salla shared a video on her own Instagram account at the time, which made her appear to be scrolling through Zorko’s phone, revealing a series of lustful text messages.

It was a situation that not many footy fans lost.

The couple have since split up and he has moved on with current partner Talia Demarco.

Brisbane will look to put the saga behind them when they face Richmond in a blockbuster elimination final on Thursday night.