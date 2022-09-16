Footy fans mourn ‘Father of AFL’ as Kangaroos legend DR Allen Aylett dies

<!–

Man dubbed the father of the AFL is mourned by fans after Dr. Allen Aylett died Friday morning at the age of 88.

The Kangaroos legend laid the foundation for the current domestic league by transforming the old VFL into a powerhouse that could reach new parts of Australia.

After a storied career as a robber with the Kangaroos, he hung up his shoes at the age of 30 after 220 games and 311 goals in a career that ran from 1952 to 1964.

But it was his biggest impact on the game after an injury forced him into early retirement and became the Kangaroos president in 1971, revolutionizing and modernizing the club.

He brought in modern sponsorship deals, kicked off the club’s grand finale breakfast, and hired Ron Barassi as coach, leading to the club’s first VFL premiership in 1975.

His phenomenal vision led him to be named VFL president and work began on overhauling the league’s identity, paving the way for the national AFL league.

During his nine-year reign, the VFL expanded beyond the Victorian state borders, leading to South Sydney moving to Sydney and becoming the Swans.

Mr Aylett – who also worked as a dentist – also oversaw the first live broadcast of the grand final and the start of Sunday’s games.

Allen Aylett was four seasons captain and three times the best and fairest winner back to back from 1958, securing his place in the North Melbourne Team of the Century.

“Allen was a top-class player,” said AFL president Richard Goyder in tribute.

‘[But] Allen Aylett is a cornerstone of the national competition we have today.

“His drive and ambition to make the game as big as possible opened new frontiers for our sport and started the difficult but important steps to build the national competition we see today.”