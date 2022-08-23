Footy commentator Rod Law lists his Melbourne terrace for $6.5million

<!–

Football commentator Rod Law is selling his stylish two-storey house with a terrace in East Melbourne, opposite the MCG, despite admitting he will “regret” his decision.

The respected sports media veteran has completely transformed the five-bedroom home at 114 Vale Street, which he hopes will sell for $6 million to $6.5 million.

Law, who is considering selling his “labor of love” during his decade living at the address, believes the time is now right for him to move on.

‘I’ve always had a project. Ever since I bought my first house in the mid-90s, I’ve always been cooking something,” said Law . the Herald Sun.

Mr Law added: ‘I have thought about this decision’ [to sell] for many years. I’m going to regret it, but sometimes you just have to do it.

‘Living at the park in the middle of the city, especially if you have two dogs, is quite special. Not only that, I love my neighbors.’

RT Edgar agent Jack Edgar revealed that the Hawthorne brick Victorian was one of only about 20 homes with spectacular views over both Yarra Park and the MCG.

“It’s going to bring in a huge variety of buyer profiles – it’s a great place and very firmly held,” said Mr Edgar.

“If you’re a footy fan, you’ve got the ‘G there, and it’s a spectacular renovation.’

Law, who is now looking for a new home in East Melbourne, believes the spectacular view was the standout feature of his old home.

Law has considered selling his “labor of love” during his decade living at the address. (Pictured: The formal living room with a gas fireplace and period features)

“The best way I can say it is that it has a touch of Central Park (NYC) vibe, looking across a park to the city,” he explained.

The living room opens onto a balcony with city views. There is also a private internal terrace which is ideal for entertaining and a sixth bedroom adds to the spacious space on offer.

Law made headlines last year when he left Sam Newman’s podcast You Cannot Be Serious as executive producer after disagreeing with Newman’s decision to guest ex-AFL player Nick Stevens.

Newman later claimed that he and Law had buried the hatchet and hoped Law would return to his podcast team with Don Scott.