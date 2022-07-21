Footprints of the world’s largest dinosaur species that lived 100 million years ago found in China

Giant footprints of the world’s largest dinosaur species, a sauropod, which roamed the Earth 100 million years ago, have been discovered in the courtyard of a restaurant in China.

Sauropods are distinguished by their enormous size, they can grow up to 50 feet in length, and their long neck and tail. The famous brontosaurus is part of this group.

The footprints were spotted by an Ou Hongtao, a diner at a restaurant in the Leshan area, who noticed several large pits in the stones of the courtyard. These prints are also the first evidence of dinosaurs roaming the city.

Paleontologists were called to the scene and determined that the prints were made by two dinosaurs, with the largest of the pair measuring about 26 feet in length.

The restaurant used to be a chicken farm and at that time the footprints were covered with a layer of dirt. And this is what protected and preserved them, CNN reports.

The eatery’s owner said he removed the dirt to expose the large rocks, but enjoyed the natural look of the uneven stones and left them as they were, covering them with a layer of cement instead.

Researchers confirmed the prints using a 3D ground scanner, which uses radar pulses to image the ground without destroying the ground, or in this case dinosaur footprints.

The footprints are now surrounded by a fence to prevent people from stepping on them, and the owner is considering covering them with a shed, Lida Xing, a paleontologist and associate professor at the China University of Geosciences, told CNN.

China’s vast landscape is known for its wealth of dinosaur discoveries, with an earlier one from an embryo in 2021.

In December, a beautifully preserved dinosaur embryo curled up in a fossilized egg unearthed in southern China, dating back 66-72 million years, was found.

The embryo, named ‘Baby Yingliang’, was found in the rocks of the ‘Hekou Formation’ at Shahe Industrial Park in Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province.

Paleontologists led by the University of Birmingham said Baby Yingliang belonged to species of toothless, beaked theropod dinosaurs or “oviraptorosaurs.”

Oviraptors, which were feathered, are found in the rocks of Asia and North America and had different beaks and body sizes that allowed them to follow a wide variety of diets.

The specimen is one of the most complete dinosaur embryos known and notably has a posture closer to that of embryonic birds than is usually the case with dinosaurs.

In particular, Baby Yingliang had almost hatched and had his head under his body, his back curled into the blunt end of the egg and his feet on either side of it.

Baby Yingliang gets its nickname from the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum in Xiamen, where it is preserved in the fossil collections.

A beautifully preserved dinosaur embryo has been found coiled in a fossilized egg (pictured), unearthed in southern China, dating back some 66-72 million years. The discovery, made in December, is one of many in China

The researchers believe the embryonic oviraptorosaur would have been about 27 cm from head to tail, but developed curled into a 17 cm long egg.

In modern birds, such an attitude is adopted during ‘tucking in’ – an embryonic behavior controlled by the central nervous system and crucial for successful hatching.

The discovery of such behavior in Baby Yingliang suggests that this is not unique to birds, but instead first evolved among the non-avian theropod dinosaurs.