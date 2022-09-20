Football’s first ever transgender referee says she is considering quitting the sport

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The first ever transgender referee to retire from soccer because she can’t run games.

Lucy Clark, 50, made history four years ago by revealing she was transitioning and then took charge of her first game.

But the match official said she doesn’t get enough games and she doesn’t know why, so she can give up playing golf now.

Lucy has only led one game this season, while other umpires in these competitions have played four.

And she has no games in line to lead the next.

Lucy separates games in the Women’s National League, but used to play men’s soccer.

However, she received an outpouring of support that told her to stick with it.

Lucy said on Twitter: ‘Maybe a knee-jerk reaction, but I’m considering stopping refereeing at the level I was doing.

Football Ref Lucy Clark, 50, Made History Four Years Ago By Revealing She Was In Transition

While Lucy is in charge of games, this season has only seen one game to whistle

“I’ve only had one game all season and I don’t have anything on the agenda.

“I see other officials have three or four games.

“Maybe it’s time to hang up the flute and focus on golf.”

She added: “I stopped refereeing men’s football a few years ago.

“I could go down a level or two, but don’t think I’d enjoy looking up, not down.”

But AFC Wimbledon player Megan Stow said: ‘Deffo a knee jerk. We love you Lucy.’

Lucy separates games in Women’s National League, but used to play men’s football games

Team-mate Becki Bath added: ‘By far the best referee in our league.

‘Do not give up.’

Glyn Roberts said, ‘Please don’t.

“You are one of the better referees at that level, if not the best.”

Lucy had got the full backof the football association to arbitrate as a woman.

In 2018 it read: ‘The FA fully supports Lucy and anyone who wants to participate in football in their preferred gender.

“Football is for everyone and in 2014 the FA announced a policy, as well as an information guide distributed to all clubs, to encourage transgender people to participate in football.”

An FA spokesman said: “Last season we have seen a fourfold increase in the number of match officials working at levels 3 and 4 of the women’s pyramid seeking promotion to the women’s professional game.

“While this is positive for the overall development of service in the women’s game, we realize there may be fewer matches available for those leading at this level.

“We will be contacting Lucy Clark directly to extend our support and discuss future options for umpires.”