Football world up in arms about roughing the passer calls on back-to-back days

Defensive players in the NFL will have to change their tactics if calls like those to Grady Jarrett on Sunday and Chris Jones on Monday Night Football continue.

Jarrett, of the Atlanta Falcons, was flagged for insulting passerby Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady before Jones, of the Kansas City Chiefs, was given the same penalty for a hit on Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.

The Chiefs had just scored to narrow their deficit to 17-7 when Jones stripped Carr from behind. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on the Raiders quarterback while he also got away with the ball – replays showed he was clearly loose and Jones clearly recovered and umpire Carl Cheffers threw a flag to rough up the passer.

In recent years, the NFL has become much more protective of quarterbacks. Now, right after seeing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustain serious head injuries in consecutive weeks, the NFL has stepped up its protection and people are not happy with questionable phone calls penalizing the defense for apparently legal football games.

Some of the reactions on social media:

— With files from AP.