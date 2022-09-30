Football star, 18, and his girlfriend, 19, are killed after their car was struck by an 18-wheeler

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing their path.

Austin Moffitt and Alexis McCann of Dunlap, Tennessee, were driving on State Route 28 Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when they crossed an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 28 and John Burch Road, about 20 miles north of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Both Moffit and McCann were wearing seat belts according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Moffitt and McCann were driving a 2016 Jeep Patriot when the driver’s side of their car was struck by the 18-wheeler traveling south, the highway patrol report said.

The driver of the truck that crashed into the teens was not injured. It is unclear whether he faced questioning by the soldiers and whether they plan to launch a criminal investigation into the tragedy.

Austin Moffitt, 18, with Alexis McCann, 19, of Dunlap, Tennessee, who were involved in a fatal car accident on September 29.

Moffitt (left) with Sequatchie County High School teammate Casey McDaniel (right)

The report says the car Moffitt was driving “allegedly failed to stop at the intersection.”

The truck’s driver, Jeffrey Miller, 62, of Elkmont, Alabama, was not injured in the crash.

Moffitt and McCann attended Sequatchie County High School and graduated in May.

Moffitt was a great football player. His former coach, Shawn Cooley, posted on Facebook: “Austin Moffitt was a great young man and player.”

McCann’s family also posted heartbreaking tributes to their late loved one online, asking locals to pray for them as they mourn their sudden and shocking loss.

A tribute to Moffitt and McCann published by their former teacher and coach Shawn Cooley

Austin Moffitt’s parents, Calvin and Christy Moffitt

One of Moffitt’s team members posted online: “This young man was not only a brother to me and many others, but also someone I could look up to as he always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell.” .

The Sequatchie County Quarterback Club posted on Facebook that it will receive donations to cover Moffitt’s funeral costs. It will also host a barbecue on Friday, October 7 at the Sequatchie County Football Stadium.