Football-related arrests surge to highest level for EIGHT YEARS in England and Wales last season

The shocking scale of criminal and anti-social behavior at matches in England and Wales has been detailed in data published by the Home Office on Thursday.

A total of 2,198 football-related arrests were made last season – the highest figure for a single campaign in the last eight years.

That figure is a 59% increase on 2018-19 (1,381 arrests), which was the last full campaign with supporters in stadiums before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The data paints a depressing picture for the home game, with incidents reported at 1,609 of the 3,019 matches played in England and Wales during last season – equivalent to 53%.

In 2018-19, incidents were reported at 1,007 matches, equivalent to a third of the matches played.

There were 441 pitch invasions reported last season – a staggering 127% increase on the 2018-19 campaign – and 384 hate crimes, a 99% increase.

The most reported types of incidents were pyrotechnics (729 matches where incidents were reported), missile throwing (561) and incidents of public order or anti-social behavior involving youth supporters (444).

Since 2015, football-related arrests have been on a downward curve, but the numbers are now worryingly on the rise.

95 West Ham supporters were arrested last season, making them the worst offending club. This is followed by Manchester City (76 arrests), Manchester United (72), Leicester (59) and Everton (58).

There was also an increase in arrests at international matches from pre-Covid levels. 38 were played at England and Wales internationals in 2021-22, three of which took place at the Women’s European Championship.

This is an increase of 111% compared to the 18 arrests at national team matches in 2018-19, but down from the 92 made in 2020-21 – although this figure was overwhelmingly influenced by the 90 that took place at Euro 2020.

The number of banning orders in England and Wales has continued to fall, with 1,308 in place at the end of last season – compared with 1,359 last year and 2,731 a decade ago.

The number of new banning orders issued (516) has fallen by 6% from 549 in 2018-19.