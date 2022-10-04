Football Players Who Could/Will Retire After This Season

Football is one of the most entertaining things on the planet. There is always endless excitement when you are a football fan. From end-to-end matches to stellar players, there is always going to be a good reason to tune into a football match. Of course, these great players are a major part of the reason why people love football. Their talent and dedication to the game are something that everyone can appreciate. Therefore, everyone has those couple of players that make watching football special to them. As much as you might like the opposite to be the case, there is only so long that a professional football player can perform at the top level. The time to retire will come sooner or later. Although it can be a sad time for football fans, they would have given you a lot of entertainment over the years. So, who could be looking to retire at the end of this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Although this is not certain, there is a chance that one of the greatest of all time will be hanging up his boots after this season. Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to force his way out of Manchester United this summer. This was an unsuccessful attempt as he remains there. It is unclear whether he will do the same this summer or not. If you are not confident betting on Ronaldo’s next club, then perhaps www.jackpotjill.live is a better place to do your gambling.

Ronaldo has not been a regular starter for Manchester United this season. As well as this, there is not any Champions League football for him. Although he still has the potential to score goals and perform at a high level, more of this frustration could cause him to retire.

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has confirmed that he is going to retire at the end of the 2022/23 season. The Spanish playmaker will go down as one of the greatest to ever play that position. Although he was not the most spectacular player, he played a key role in the success of both Spain and Barcelona over the last decade. His iconic teamwork with Xavi and Andreas Iniesta will go down as one of the best midfield trios the world has ever seen. There is no doubt that both his club and the national team will miss him greatly. However, he has been a loyal servant for FC Barcelona, spending his entire career there.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

When it comes to spectacular players, it is safe to say Zlatan Ibrahimovic fits this mould. The Swedish striker is responsible for some of the most jaw-dropping goals ever. He has played across Europe’s best clubs and will go down as Sweden’s best-ever player. Although it is not confirmed that he will retire at the end of the season, it might be possible. He is in the final year of his contract at AC Milan, as well as being in his 40s, so the clock is ticking.