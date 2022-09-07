Football player, 16, ‘broke into his mother’s boyfriend’s home through a doggy door’ before shooting

A teenage soccer player who mysteriously disappeared for two days has been accused of murdering his mother’s ex-boyfriend along with his best friend.

Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, both 16, reportedly stabbed and shot Daniel McCaw, 51, after making their way to his home in Washington.

The children, who appeared shocked in court yesterday, are accused of sneaking into the property by crawling through a dog door before carrying out the brutal attack.

Terrifying security footage, which has not been released, is said to show the couple sneaking into the house before staying inside for about 40 minutes.

Another clip reportedly shows halfway through the murder, with McCaw leaving his garage and “tripping” back to his house.

Police have yet to reveal a motive for the brutal execution, which left the victim with a bullet hole in his head, multiple stab wounds and in a pool of his own blood.

But Davies’ father claimed his son was forced by mobsters from the victim’s former motorcycle crew to steal from the house.

He claimed the crooks assaulted his boy — slamming his face into his own truck — before driving him around in another car and stealing his shirt and shoes.

Davies was reported missing on August 31 after failing to show up for soccer practice at the local high school, sparking a massive two-day manhunt

They have both pleaded not guilty to the charges and are each being held on a $1 million bond after lawyers claimed they posed a flight risk as Davies had already “staged a disappearance.”

Davies and Yoon are charged as adults in the August 28 murder and were arraigned in a Washington court on Tuesday.

According to the charging document, the two Olympia, Washington teens crawled out of their cabin on Panther Lake, where they were staying with friends and family.

They would have sneaked up to McCaw’s Orting’s house and quietly approached through the backyard around 2 a.m.

The children are then accused of breaking into the house by crawling through a dog door, which was made big enough for a German Shepherd to be inside.

By 2:48 a.m., Pierce County detectives say, two “young skinny men,” who they believe to be Davies and Yoon, were seen running out of the house through a side door.

But they then ran back and forth to the garage before fleeing the area around 2.52 a.m., the indictment says.

But just a day after he went missing, sheriff’s officers found McCaw dead in his home and discovered he was his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

A medical examiner has since ruled that the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and another to the torso.

He was also found to have multiple stab wounds to the abdomen when he was found, FOX 13 reports.

According to authorities, officers arrived at McCaw’s home about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 1, after he failed to show up for work for four days.

When they arrived, KIRO 7 reports, the officers smelled what they thought was a rotting body and soon saw a German Shepherd run into the house and out into the backyard through a dog door.

The officers quickly gained access to the home through an unsecured door in the laundry room.

Once inside, authorities found McCaw dead on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head and a significant amount of blood around the body.

They originally considered his death a suicide as there was no sign of burglary, but no gun had been found at the crime scene and further investigation revealed that he had also been stabbed.

Meanwhile, authorities across the state were also looking for Davies after he failed to show up for soccer practice.

They later found his vehicle abandoned near Millersylvania State Park with bloodstains and a cell phone on the ground.

Davies was found on Tilley Road around 10 p.m. Thursday night. He was arrested the next day in connection with McCaw’s death.

When officers responded to the scene on Sept. 1, they smelled what they thought was a rotting body

Investigators investigating Davies’ disappearance had apparently spoken to members of his family, who said he and Yoon were camping with friends and family at Panther Lake from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28.

They left the cabin on August 28 — the day McCaw was reportedly murdered — just after midnight, the Davies family told investigators, and returned around 6:30 a.m.

The suspects appeared to be wearing gloves and carrying something from the crime scene.

Authorities now believe those suspects are Davies and Yoon, who then walked back to their cabin.

But Davies’ father told authorities that his son was approached by McCaw’s “motorcycle friends,” who threatened Davies to steal something from the victim’s home.

Davies then confided in Yoon, his father claims, and the two developed a “plot” to steal the items from McCaw’s vault – the location of which Davies knew because of his mother’s previous relationship with the victim.

His father further alleges in court documents that when the victim returned home on Aug. 28, Yoon “ran after him and stabbed him” and then “Gabe heard a gunshot.”

Davies then went to the garage to get the item from the safe when he heard a second gunshot, his father said.

By the time they left, his father claims, Davies was being followed by McCaw’s “motorcycle friends,” who pulled him from his truck on Tilley Road.

The blood found in the truck, his father explained, came from the motorcyclists who slammed his son’s face against the inside of the truck.

The so-called “motorcycle friends” then drove Davies around in a Suburban, according to his father’s story of the incident, and roughed him up before letting him go. They also allegedly took his shirt and shoes.

Davies and Yoon are charged with second-degree murder, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. Both suspects plead innocent.

They were held at the Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on a bond of $1 million each after lawyers claimed they posed a flight risk.