Football legend Pele ‘is moved to palliative care’ in hospital

Brazilian football legend Pele ‘has been transferred to palliative care’ in hospital and is no longer responding to chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer.

Reports in Brazil said the 82-year-old, who was admitted to hospital last week, is receiving measures to relieve pain in an end-of-life palliative care unit.

He was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday with “generalized swelling” and “heart failure.”

An update on Thursday said the three-time World Cup winner was in hospital in a ‘stable’ condition, while his daughter Kely insisted there was ‘no cause for alarm’.

But a report of Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, Pele said he was no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he has been undergoing since September last year to treat his colon cancer.

They said he is now receiving palliative care and will not undergo any invasive testing or treatment. Palliative care is for patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses or conditions and care at the end of life.

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

On Friday, Albert Einstein Hospital released a statement saying Pele had been diagnosed with a “respiratory tract infection” that was being treated with antibiotics.

The update said the former player is expected to remain in hospital for further treatment in the coming days, but said his condition was ‘stable’.

