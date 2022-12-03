Sunday, December 4, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Football legend Pele ‘is moved to palliative care’ in hospital
US

Football legend Pele ‘is moved to palliative care’ in hospital

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Football legend Pele, 82, has reportedly been transferred to 'palliative care' in hospital

Football legend Pele ‘being transferred to end-of-life care’ in hospital as doctors stop chemotherapy when his body fails to respond in battle against colon cancer

  • According to reports from Brazil, 82-year-old Pele has been transferred to a ‘palliative care’ unit at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo
  • He is reportedly unresponsive to chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline

published: 12:35 p.m., December 3, 2022 | Updated: 12:45 p.m., December 3, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brazilian football legend Pele ‘has been transferred to palliative care’ in hospital and is no longer responding to chemotherapy in his battle with colon cancer.

Reports in Brazil said the 82-year-old, who was admitted to hospital last week, is receiving measures to relieve pain in an end-of-life palliative care unit.

He was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday with “generalized swelling” and “heart failure.”

An update on Thursday said the three-time World Cup winner was in hospital in a ‘stable’ condition, while his daughter Kely insisted there was ‘no cause for alarm’.

But a report of Folha de Sao Paulo on Saturday, Pele said he was no longer responding to the chemotherapy treatment he has been undergoing since September last year to treat his colon cancer.

They said he is now receiving palliative care and will not undergo any invasive testing or treatment. Palliative care is for patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses or conditions and care at the end of life.

Football legend Pele, 82, has reportedly been transferred to 'palliative care' in hospital

Football legend Pele, 82, has reportedly been transferred to ‘palliative care’ in hospital

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

Pele is one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning three World Cups with Brazil

On Friday, Albert Einstein Hospital released a statement saying Pele had been diagnosed with a “respiratory tract infection” that was being treated with antibiotics.

The update said the former player is expected to remain in hospital for further treatment in the coming days, but said his condition was ‘stable’.

More to follow.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

How to save laundry space: Shopper mounts $79...

How to save money on groceries: Queenie Tan...

NY police sergeant killed after learner driver, 16,...

How you can still enjoy the magic of...

Chris Hemsworth’s family dinner turns into a ‘festival’...

Boxing fans outraged that Derek Chisora was allowed...

Brooks Nader flaunts her sculpted frame in a...

Liberal journalists rush to criticize reporter Matt Taibbi...

British Olympic cyclist arrested on suspicion of rape...

Holland’s carnival celebrations after beating USA to reach...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More