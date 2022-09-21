Football has forged a special bond between Scotland and Ukraine during this time of adversity

Football’s lexicon has historically contained references to war.

Balls are fired long, aerial battles are won. Mid lane generals aim to control the supply lines to the forward gunners.

But the day Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to push the nuclear button on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the beautiful game’s place in the wider system was put back into context.

Fans display a banner protesting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at Hampden Park

Football is, as legendary former AC Milan coach Arrigo Sacchi once famously remarked, ‘the most important of the least important things in life.’

But it has an important role to play in times of adversity, as we have seen again and again this year.

We saw it back in March when Scotland and Poland met in a hastily arranged friendly to raise money for Ukraine.

A crowd of 39,090 attended the match with £10 from every ticket going to UNICEF’s humanitarian efforts in the war-torn nation.

Then, in June, the world’s media descended on Hampden as Ukraine’s first competitive action since the invasion, with their tearful players deservedly beating Scotland 3-1 in a World Cup play-off semi-final. They would ultimately fall at the final hurdle in Cardiff against Wales, but a special bond had been formed with the Tartan Army.

Fans wearing half and half Ukraine and Scotland scarves greeted each other warmly

It was renewed on Wednesday night and outside Hampden Park before kick off there was a palpable air of solidarity.

Fans wearing half and half Ukraine and Scotland scarves greeted each other warmly. They hugged as they posed for selfies draped in the flags of both proud nations.

And with ‘Peace’ written in English and Ukrainian on the big screens at Hampden, the two teams came out to the national anthems.

Beginning with the lyrics: ‘Ukraine’s glory is not yet dead, nor her freedom’, the visiting fans clapped theirs in fine voice.

At the end, the Tartan Army clapped generously for the Ukrainian supporters – many of whom live here to escape the conflict – as blue and yellow flags remained proudly pointing skyward over Glasgow.

Two Ukraine fans at the UEFA Nations League match at Hampden Park on Wednesday night

Unfortunately, no unanimous respect was shown during the minute’s applause in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The cheers were generally well supported, but the boos were audible above the claps, setting the tone for an eerily quiet atmosphere as the game started.

It was strange because it was a huge game for Scotland, who host Ireland here in the Nations League on Saturday night, before rounding off the group by traveling to Ukraine in neutral Poland on Tuesday.

Should Clarke’s men finish top of Group B1, they would be assured of a play-off place for Euro 2024; exactly the same route the nation took to reach Euro 2020, ending a prolonged period in the international wilderness.

But Scotland would also be second seed for the draw for the qualifying groups for Germany 2024 when it takes place in Frankfurt next month.

Both sets of players received a warm reception at full-time from the flag-waving Ukraine fans

So much was at stake, so with the off-the-park relationship with Ukraine firmly established, could we beat them this time?

Clarke’s men were certainly boosted by the fact that Ukraine were without captain and talisman Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The midfielder, who left Manchester City to join Arsenal this summer, produced one of the finest visiting performances here in recent years back in June; along with Luka Modric’s impressive display for Croatia at Euro 2020.

Zinchenko was a key reason why Scotland will be back home watching the World Cup in Qatar as they shiver under the rug this winter.

The visitors were also without Hoerhiy Buschan, a goalkeeper so erratic that he was memorably described as ‘a pudding’ by Graeme Souness during the play-offs back in June.

Captain John McGinn opened the scoring with a well-taken finish in the 70th minute

But in Mykhaylo Mudryk they possess a player with such impressive raw pace that he looked like he could leave searing marks on the Hampden turf.

Celtic defender Josip Juranovic has been linked with Atletico Madrid and English Premier League clubs, but he endured a torrid night in the Champions League recently against Shakhtar Donetsk star Mudryk.

Known as the Ukrainian Neymar, Mudryk recently clarified in an interview that he would prefer to be known as the Ukrainian Modric, such is his admiration for the Real Madrid and Croatia planner.

Nathan Patterson had a big job on his hands, but his night was cruelly cut short after he stretched after a tackle and apparently injured his knee.

It was a blow for Scotland and for the young Everton full-back, who has had a storming start to the season with Frank Lampard’s Goodison Park side. On came young Brentford defender Aaron Hickey and he put in a strong performance against Mudryk.

Scotland enjoyed a good first half without ever breaking through. But they should have faced 10 men when Valeriy Bondar obliterated Che Adams before the break as the Southampton striker bore down on goal.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to score two late headers against Ukraine in the 3-0 win

But Scotland were simply superb after the break. As they continued to push for a goal, they did so in the knowledge that every outfielder who started the game had scored for their country.

If you had to choose who would be the goalscoring hero, John McGinn would have been high on the list.

Sure enough, it was the new Aston Villa captain who made the breakthrough.

Kieran Tierney made a challenge on the edge of the box and the ball broke into McGinn’s path.

He used his big backside to pull away from Bondar’s close attention in the box before turning and firing into the bottom corner of the net.

When Lyndon Dykes twice headed in corners from fellow substitute Ryan Fraser, Scotland had the huge win they craved. Clarke’s men sit proudly at the top of Group B1 and have a great chance of staying top.

And from the warm reception both sets of players received at full-time from the flag-waving Ukraine fans, this 3-0 win has not harmed the special relationship being built between these two nations in 2022.