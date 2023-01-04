Football Hall of Famer Art McNally dies; he pioneered instant replay in NFL

By Josh Dubow | Associated Press

Art McNally, the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has passed away. He turned 97.

His son, Tom McNally, said Monday his father died of natural causes at a hospital in Newtown, Pennsylvania, near his old home.

McNally died less than five months after being inducted into the Hall of Fame after serving more than half a century as an on-field official, head of the NFL, and consultant to the league credited with modernizing the practice of how games are led.

“Art McNally was an extraordinary man, the epitome of integrity and class,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement Monday. “During his distinguished career as an umpire, he earned the undying respect of the entire football community. Fittingly, he was the first game official to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. But more importantly, he was in every way a Hall of Fame person.

While baseball, basketball and hockey had various officials inducted into their Halls of Fame, McNally was the first to receive the honor in August in the NFL.

There couldn’t have been a better choice for the honor than McNally, whose fingerprints are all over how games are run to this day.

After a nine-year career on the field, McNally overhauled the department when he took over in 1968 and remained involved until his retirement in 2015.

“Art McNally was a quiet, honest, and man of integrity,” Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement. “It was a special moment for the hall to see Art’s decades of service recognized with his enshrinement as part of the Class of 2022. His legacy as a strong leader who helped usher in the advanced training of officials and the technology that was needed to keep up with a faster and more complicated game will be preserved in Canton forever.

McNally started performing in a casual way when he called games while serving in the Marines in World War II. According to son-in-law Brian O’Hara, he went on to record more than 3,000 football, basketball, and baseball games, all of which he kept in books he kept.

Before moving to the NFL league office in 1968, McNally often officiated high school, college, and professional games on the same weekend.

“He was in it, of course,” O’Hara said last summer. “Being a teacher and sort of being a rule follower of his life because he followed the rules. … Most importantly, he enjoyed making it fair. That was all he wanted to do, be honest and do it right. I think those were the things he liked about serving.”

McNally’s biggest impact was the way the NFL evaluated and trained officials in a system that is still largely in place today.

Under his tutelage, the NFL standardized how officials played a game in their positioning and what calls they made to bring more consistency to the sport.

He used game film to teach the officials and judge their performance, using the film to both teach and judge officials. He used weekly training videos and rules quizzes to improve officiating features across the league.

“That was brand new,” Dean Blandino, one of McNally’s successors as head of the NFL on duty, said before McNally’s induction. “That was a kind of cutting edge. People didn’t. Art came in and understood that this was something that was needed and laid that foundation and that foundation is still what we stand on today in the world of service. Every competition in every sport at every level has an evaluation system and it all goes back to Art.”

McNally also helped implement the NFL’s first use of instant replay in the 1980s and got his first chance to work a Super Bowl as a replay official after the 1986 season.

That version of replay was discontinued in 1991, but McNally provided guidance to his successors when replay returned in 1999, as he was steadfast in his belief that the league should use every resource to help officials make the right decisions.

“You just want to get it right,” former NFL referee Ed Hochuli said this summer. “Art was the definition of that. If you look up the definition of integrity in the dictionary and it has a picture of art in it.”

McNally is survived by his wife, Sharon, his children Marybeth, Tom and Michael, and his grandchildren.