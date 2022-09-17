Football fans MOCK Nottingham Forest after dismal collapse against Fulham as they lie in 19th place

Football fans have mocked Nottingham Forest after the Premier League newcomers lost 3-2 to Fulham on Friday night.

Steve Cooper’s side led 1-0 that night via Taiwo Awoniyi, before a stunning six-minute volley from Fulham saw them score three times via Tosin Adarabioyo, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed.

Lewis O’Brien conceded a goal but Fulham held out, leaving Forest in 19th place with just four points from seven games.

They have now also conceded 17 times and squandered a lead to lose 3-2 to both Fulham and Bournemouth – the two teams they came up with out of the championship last year.

Forest made headlines this summer after signing 22 players and spending over £150m in the transfer market.

However, it did not go to plan and many question the impact of attracting so many new players and spending so much money.

Last night’s disappointing defeat, with Jesse Lingard losing £120,000 a week, only adds to the pressure on the club.

And fans were quick to criticize the club and their summer activities after the loss.

One said: ‘Nottingham Forest will become the only club in history to finish on fewer points than the signings they made in the summer.’

Another added: ‘Steve Cooper really said ‘let’s throw 20 random players together and go head to head against the Premier League.’

Another fan joked: ‘Second collapse in a row for Steve Cooper’s Forest, both against the other promoted sides. My heart bleeds after spending £140 million.’

This was confirmed elsewhere, as one said: ‘Nottingham Forest have signed 21 players to relegate.’

Fans also criticized Cooper and his inability to take points against Forest’s alleged relegation rivals.

One fan said: ‘If Nottingham Forest can’t beat their contemporaries, then beat who?’

Another user explains: ‘You let experienced Premier League players like Dennis and Kouyate sit on the bench. Steve Cooper may be fired soon.”

Dean Henderson also faced a lot of criticism after moving to City Ground for a season this summer.

A critical fan said: ‘Henderson went to Nottingham Woods to show United what they are missing, 7 games into the season he has swallowed 17 goals.’

Meanwhile, Lingard’s transfer to Forest this summer has been a major talking point of the window after he reportedly turned down several teams to join Cooper.

One such team was West Ham, and their fans threw fake £50 notes at him when they played Forest at the City Ground earlier this year.

After he sat on the bench last night, supporters were quick to make fun of Forest for spending such an expense on his wages.

One said: ‘Jesse Lingard is getting £200,000 a week while sitting on the bench for 19th seeded Nottingham Forest, who are currently 1-3 at home to Fulham.’

Another added: ‘Jesse Lingard went back on the bench and got less than 30 minutes on the pitch. He robbed Nottingham Forest blind. No preparation for the season as he has spent the summer ticking all over America. I’ve never been so happy to miss a player.”