Football fans go crazy on Twitter at Guardiola’s incredulous reaction to being asked about mistake

Pep Guardiola made football fans hysterical with his response to a question Geoff Shreeves asked him after Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Mo Salah scored the only goal of the game by knocking down a long ball and spinning Joao Cancelo to run through and finish cool.

It was an obvious mistake by Cancelo, who plunged into Salah and paid the price.

In Guardiola’s post-match interview, Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves opened up by asking the Man City boss what he thought of the game, to which he insisted it was decided by a ‘mistake’.

Shreeves then asked what the mistake was, a question that drew a completely bewildered expression from Guardiola.

The Sky Sports reporter then tried to salvage the awkward moment by explaining: ‘At the halfway line on Mo or the fact that there was only one player there?’

However, viewers were already busy making the moment go viral.

“Man couldn’t believe the question,” one wrote while another said, “the more I look at this, the harder I laugh at his response.”

“The face you make when you see your gas and electric bill,” another joked, with some even suggesting that Guardiola looked like he wanted to punch Shreeves.