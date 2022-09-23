Football fan arrests are at highest level for eight years

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Arrests of football hooligans have reached the highest level in eight years, it emerged yesterday.

There were 2,198 football-related arrests in the 2021-2022 season, a 59 percent increase from the last comparable pre-pandemic period in 2018-19.

Birmingham City fans had the highest number of bans – imposed by a court to prevent troublemakers from attending games – with 57, followed by Millwall (52) and Bolton Wanderers (46), figures from the Home Office showed.

Problems were reported in 1,609 games in the season, a 60 percent increase from 2018-19.

Home Secretary Jeremy Quin said: “It is unacceptable that the game we all love is tainted by a minority of selfish troublemakers.

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance clashes with a counter-protest organized by Stand Up To Racism and Unite Against Fascism

“The increase in football-related arrests shows that the police are acting strongly to stop this disorder and preserve the fun for fans and families.”

The Interior Ministry has expanded the scope of football bans to include online hate crimes from the beginning of July this year.

This allows injunctions to be imposed on criminals who, for example, commit football-related racist or homophobic attacks on social media.

National Police Chiefs’ Council football police spokesman, Chief Constable Mark Roberts, said: “Disorder is a problem that hasn’t gone away, and all through last season we saw an increase in crime at football matches across the country – from the Premier League up to and including the National League.’

He added: “Anyone who commits a criminal offence, outside or inside a football field, can expect the consequences of their actions.

‘The increase in arrests shows that the police are acting positively in close cooperation with the Public Prosecution Service.

There were 2,198 football-related arrests in the 2021-2022 season, a 59% increase since pre-Covid

“We need to make football a safe environment for the vast majority of supporters who just want to enjoy the game.”

Initial data collected by the police for the 2021-2022 season shows that there were 74 online incidents that may have exceeded the legal thresholds for the online measures against hate crimes. Online incidents are included in next year’s data.

Ministers also announced that the ban on drug use will be extended to football-related drug use.

Anyone caught possessing or dispensing Class A drugs related to football could be banned from attending matches for five years.

They can also have their passports removed, which means they cannot travel to foreign competitions.