Football Australia says Melbourne Victory could play behind closed doors after violent A-League riot

Melbourne Victory face the prospect of playing without their fans for the rest of the season following the disastrous and violent scenes of Saturday’s A-League derby with Melbourne City.

Sentences and arrests are starting to trickle in in the wake of ‘Australian football’s darkest day’, with Football Australia (FA) confirming on Tuesday evening that two people have been given life bans, with more likely to follow.

The FA have not yet announced any sanctions the club itself would face, with the Victory given until 9am on Wednesday to respond to their Show Cause message.

A hefty fine, deducted points and banning fans from matches are some of the penalties the club could face.

More than 150 Melbourne Victory fans stormed the pitch in violent, ugly scenes during the club’s derby match with Melbourne City. Both the supporters and the club risk heavy sanctions

The Victory will play their next game – unbelievably, another Melbourne derby, this time against Western United – on Boxing Day.

When asked if the Victory could play behind closed doors for the rest of the season, Football Australia boss James Johnson admitted it was something the game’s governing body should look into.

“We know there is a match on Boxing Day. That will be taken into account in our considerations. We need to see what sanctions can be imposed in the meantime,” he said on Channel 9’s Today show on Wednesday morning.

‘To be [Victory playing with no crowds] a possibility, but I’m not going to comment on that. I haven’t even seen Melbourne Victory’s response.

“We need to look at that response and allow the club that responded to go through a natural process.”

While he hates conceding sanctions pending Victory’s response to the Show Cause notice, Johnson did confirm that a range of punishments would be considered.

Football Australia CEO James Johnson hated being pinned on confirmation of whether Melbourne Victory would be able to play behind closed doors for the rest of the season, but eventually admitted it was something the organization needed to look into

“There is a range of financial and sporting sanctions that we will look at, but the first thing is we need to look at the response and understand what Melbourne Victory’s view is on this. That’s called natural justice,” he said.

What I can say is that what we are trying to achieve through sanctions is that we want to make sure that we prevent this kind of behavior from happening again.

“We want to make sure we hold the club accountable for the actions of some of their spectators.

“Third, we want to give the community confidence that they can come to football games and that’s what we want to achieve through the Melbourne Victory sanctions process,” said Johnson, as community confidence in the A-League plummeted to an all-time low. drops. terrifyingly low.

Victoria Police have charged 13 people for their role in Saturday’s violent field invasion, with more arrests expected (people wanted by police, pictured)

The FA chief also said any potential financial sanctions would likely be very severe; and the 8th-placed club may even face a point deduction.

“There are financial penalties that can be imposed. That could range from thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Johnson said.

“When it comes to sporting sanctions, we can look at possible points deductions.”

It comes as the number of people charged over the violent pitch invasion has grown to 13 after a further 10 people were charged Wednesday morning.

Over 150 fans from the Melbourne Victory side of the ground stormed the pitch and smashed LED billboards

Among them are two men, aged 23 and 26, charged with violent disorder, criminal damage, unlawful assault and a range of other offences.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with reckless endangering serious injury and issuing a lit distress signal over an incident in which a cameraman was hit by a flare.

Five other men in their 20s and an 18-year-old were charged with access to the competition area, licentious conduct, disrupting a match and public disturbance, while another man in his 20s was charged with sending a lit distress signal.

An additional 18 people have also been identified following public appeals and more charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.

Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover suffered a concussion and severe facial cuts requiring stitches after being hit by a fan with a metal bin full of sand during the violent pitch invasion

Importantly, all four men allegedly responsible for the attacks on Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King, a cameraman and two security have been charged or identified.

They have all been released on bail and will appear before Melbourne Magistrates Court in February.

Investigators have also released footage of six more men they need to speak to.

According to police, about $150,000 worth of damage was done to the site and about 80 flares or fireworks were set off, which had poles and bottles thrown at them as they reacted to the chaos.