Footage shows whole gang burst out of van, ambush man and steal his car at Philadelphia gas station

Horrific surveillance footage from a Philadelphia gas station shows the moment a gang broke out of a white van and kidnapped a man at gunpoint in Germantown as the city’s crime rate soars.

The footage shows a 29-year-old man pumping gas at a Sunoco station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday when four men with guns suddenly jump out of a van parked at the pump in front of him.

Startled by the surprise confrontation, the victim ran toward the gas station building as several guns were pointed at him — including one from a man who jumped onto the roof of the victim’s red Chrysler 300 and threatened him from above.

“It looks like something out of a movie because of the guy who jumped on the car,” Sunoco customer Antonius Mikuriya told ABC 6 on Monday.

The masked gunmen all ran after the victim, but soon took off in the man’s red sedan and white van. The suspects fled in both cars in separate directions.

Three other cars were also parked at the gas station when the scene unfolded.

No arrests have been made, the Philadelphia Police Department told DailyMail.com.

Footage from a Philadelphia gas station showed the moment a gang burst out of a white van and carjacked a man at gunpoint in Germantown as the city’s crime rate soars

The thieves quickly ran around the car with one jumping on the roof of the victim’s car

The man, 29, was pumping gas at a Sunoco gas station located on Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday when he was assaulted.

The ambush caused the victim to run into the gas station store while several guns were pointed at him

The brazen thieves followed the man inside, but didn’t seem to stay long

Within seconds, the thieves came outside and rushed into the man’s red sedan and white van

The vehicles quickly left the gas station as several cars remained around the store

The thieves then took off in separate directions. The van has not yet been identified

Sunoco gas station during the day

Some say woke Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is to blame for the spike in crime

Philadelphia has seen an increase in crime, and some say that Woke Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is to blame.

Krasner has made changes to implement a number of liberal ideologies since taking office in 2018, including lowering the prison rate and prison population.

The district attorney’s regime has imposed 29,500 fewer years in prison than the previous district attorney, according to the DA’s office.

Krasner, who won re-election in 2021, also reduced the prison population by 40 percent — plummeting to the lowest level since 1985, according to his website.

To avoid rising incarceration rates, Krasner has also halted the prosecution of simple drug possession cases and promoted treatment for offenders instead of prison terms.

Robberies in Philadelphia are up 35.4 percent, or 1,154 more cases, since last year.

The number of shooting victims has increased by 1.2 percent, with 21 more cases per 2 October compared to last year.

The number of homicides has also increased in the state and has gradually increased over the past few years with 444 documented in 2022 to date, and 256 reported when Krasner took office in 2018. In 2017, 236 homicides were reported.

Overall, crime has increased by 31.8 percent with about 12,692 more cases to date.

Krasner has also avoided the death penalty for convicted and resentencing minors who were sentenced to life without parole.

Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Crime stats in Philadelphia show the city is facing a 31.8 percent increase in crime compared to the same time last year

Krasner appeared on Good Day Philadelphia last month to discuss the recent crime wave in the city and respond to accusations that he is to blame.

‘We have a terrible crisis in this country when it comes to gun violence. I don’t have good news for you, but I will tell you that the number of homicides on this day last year was higher,’ Krasner said.

When asked about his policies that have let those with loaded guns back on the streets, Krasner argued that was the direction the city needed to go.

“We don’t just want to prosecute people after the crime, we want to stop the crime from happening and save the victim’s life,” he said of his measures.

The hosts interviewing Krasner pushed back on his rhetoric about improvement and asked what tangible solutions he will provide to address the problem.

“The lesson is that we were in a shaky position when the pandemic hit and there should have been a lot more money for things like football that are needed for prevention, which is constructive,” he replied.

“The areas in this city where we had the highest level of support were the areas most affected by gun violence because they believe in what we’re trying to do,” he said.

‘The perception is there for political reasons and only within certain communities,’ Krasner continued, alluding to rural areas that typically oppose the DA.

Several incidents have been recorded and widely seen, including mass looting and other brazen assaults, such as when a man waiting on the subway was held at gunpoint by a masked man.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner appeared on Good Day Philadelphia and defended his policies, which many believe have resulted in an increase in crime

Krasner said he hopes to prevent crimes before they happen. Robberies in Philadelphia are up 35.4 percent, or 1,154 more cases, since last year. The number of shooting victims has increased by 1.2 percent, with 21 more cases per 2 October compared to last year.

In addition to Saturday’s carjacking, the Philadelphia Police Department recently shared another incident in which a car was stolen from a mother and her daughter on the morning of September 19th.

In a statement sent to DailyMail.com, police describe the unidentified suspect as a black male teenager and the victims as a 48-year-old woman and her 14-year-old daughter.

The video shows the woman and her daughter on their way out for the day, when a man, who was earlier seen riding a bicycle on the pavement, attacks the couple.

The video released by the Philadelphia Police Department shows the suspect approaching the mother and her daughter as they are near their vehicle

After chasing the teenage girl down the street, the suspect turns his attention to the mother and points the gun at her as he moves toward the driver’s side of the vehicle

A suspect appears to be hiding behind another car in the driveway before finally sneaking up on the mother and daughter brandishing a weapon.

A victim in the video can be heard screaming ‘don’t shoot’ as the suspect starts to run up to the women.

The video ends with a plea from police urging anyone who knows or recognizes the suspect to come forward.

At one point in the video, the victims can be heard loudly screaming and pleading with the suspect.

The 48-year-old was able to track his vehicle with a smartlink assist feature and the car was later found on the 2000 block of Griffith Street.