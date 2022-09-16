Footage shows Wallabies teammates yelling at Bernard Foley before ‘disgraceful’ Bledisloe Cup call

Damn footage shows Wallabies teammates yelling at Bernard Foley to get the ball to the ground, just before referee Mathieu Raynal effectively ended Australia’s Bledisloe Cup chances.

While the French official has been criticized for what many Wallabies fans and former greats deemed an “outrageous” call at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Thursday, the vision shows that Foley’s teammates were concerned that he would be punished. for wasting time.

After a free kick was awarded to him for not being able to make contact fast enough, All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett scored a try in the 81st minute to seal a gripping 39-37 win.

Vision leading up to the penalty shows several Wallabies – including center Lalakai Foketi – virtually begging Foley to stop running down the clock.

Foketi then reacted furiously when Raynal awarded a free kick against Australia seconds later.

Damn footage has revealed Wallabies team-mates yelling at Bernard Foley for the ball to touch, just before referee Mathieu Raynal (pictured right) effectively ended Australia’s Bledisloe Cup chances

Former Wallaby Adam Ashley Cooper was stunned by the crucial call to the field that saw New Zealand steal a 39-37 win at death

Fellow great Matt Giteau spoke for many rugby fans when he tweeted: ‘A super match arguably ruined by that last call…I can’t believe it. Congratulations @AllBlacks &@wallabies on an unreal game! Such a cruel end’

The referee is said to have given Foley several warnings before blowing the whistle while the playmaker was busy taking his penalty.

Raynal explained to scrum half Nic White on the pitch how he came to his crucial decision, which some rugby supporters have labeled ‘insane’.

“I said first, we’re playing, okay? Then I turn off the time…I turn on the time and I say to your player, I turn on the time and you play right away and he (Foley) waits and he waits and he waits…so that’s a scrum for the All Blacks.’

A number of former Wallabies greats took to Twitter to express their anger and dismay at Raynal’s phone call.

Matt Giteau tweeted: ‘A super game arguably ruined by that last call…I can’t believe it. Congratulations @AllBlacks &@wallabies on an unreal game! What a cruel ending.’

Fellow utility Adam-Ashley Cooper wrote, “Never seen anything like it,” while Qaude Cooper said, “Never seen? Wouldn’t you just take leave? Other than that it was such a fun game.’

Prior to Raynal’s decisive call, the Australian was on course for a famous victory after trailing 31-13 at one point.

Fly-half Quade Cooper asked ‘why not just take time off’ to his Twitter followers?

Former Wallaby Adam Ashley Cooper echoed the thoughts of countless rugby fans when he tweeted ‘never seen anything like it’

Outraged Wallabies legend Tim Horan called Raynal’s call “outrageous.”

“I have been commenting for over 20 years and I thought it was a disgraceful decision by the referee, he burst under pressure,” Horan said.

“It was a disgraceful decision and World Rugby must look into it. It was horrible.’

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie was equally scathing, claiming he’d never seen anything like it.

“I hate our men because I think we deserve better,” Rennie said.

“I’ve never seen a phone call like this on any level. Let the teams decide the outcome, [it was] just a real lack of sense of opportunity.’