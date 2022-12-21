Footage shows Idaho cops break up party at murder house months earlier

Police broke up a party at the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered just two months before the murders, new body camera footage has revealed.

Officers went to the home after a neighbor complained in September — but none of the students who actually lived there were home.

Instead, officers were confronted by a gathering of young people – some the residents didn’t even know – who were having a loud party.

The footage, taken around 9 p.m. on Sept. 1, shows how a cop finally manages to contact one of the murder victims, 21-year-old Maddie Mogen, by phone.

She apologizes when the police tell her to return home – otherwise she will be in ‘more trouble’.

At one point, a girl opens the door and says she will return with the residents, but it later emerges that none of them were inside at the time.

The footage shows how many people were able to get into the house, a well-known party spot, as police continue to struggle to find clues that could lead them to the killer.

Roommates Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home on Nov. 13. Kernodle’s friend Ethan Chapin, 20, was also killed in the home.

Two of the girls’ other roommates were also home during the murder, but neither was injured.

No suspects have yet been arrested, as Moscow police continue to comb through evidence. Detectives have been criticized for the lack of established leads in the case.

In the newly released footage, police officers arrive at the home around 8:55 p.m. and initially speak to some women outside who say they don’t know the residents of the home.

The officers knock on the door and a woman answers, saying she will “get” the tenants, before closing the door behind her.

But after no success – and with the party still going on inside – the officers are forced to go around the house to find another door. At one point, the images show a bedroom downstairs.

Soon after, a cop bangs on a door again, shouting, “We’re just here for a noise complaint. Come to the goddamn door.’ An agent adds: “Anyone who lives here should come and talk to us, otherwise we will do a lot more.”

Eventually, two young men come to the door and say none of the residents are actually home, despite the party inside.

One of the young men denies that anyone is ‘out of bounds’ and adds: ‘[The occupants] went off and went to another party and everybody’s about to leave and cross over.’

A man says he is not sure of the names of the people living in the house.

Later, the footage reveals the moment when one of the officers was able to speak to Mogen on the phone.

He says, “We don’t even come for the alcohol. We’re here for the noise complaint. And then we sat here for about 10 minutes and tried to knock on the door. No one would come to the door until these two gentlemen came down and actually opened the door.’

Mogen gives her details, including her name and address, and the officer replies, “Okay, Madison, so here’s the deal… They already said no one was here, like none of the residents who live at this address were here right now.

“So now you have a house full of random people. If you let them know that the noise needs to be reduced, okay, we just received a noise complaint. We want that music to turn down and we don’t want to come back tonight. If we have to come back again tonight, there’s more trouble, okay?’

Mogen apologizes and the officer tells her, “If I were you, I’d probably just come down and make sure whoever’s partying here keeps it to a minimum.”

In other recent developments

The footage has emerged as a lawyer representing Goncalves’ family publicly questions whether the local police are “able” to solve the quadruple murder.

During an interview with the Today Show that aired Monday, Shannon Gray shared how the Goncalves family are extremely frustrated with the police’s lack of answers more than a month after their daughter’s death.

The Goncalveses have hired their own private investigator to get answers and are urging local businesses to turn over any surveillance footage that might help.

“We want to let them know that we hold them accountable for their decisions,” Gray said. “And if they’re in over their heads, acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone more adept at handling this sort of thing.”

“I’m not sure they can handle a quadruple kill,” he added.

Goncalves’ family has been very vocal about their frustrations with the Moscow police.

They had met with Moscow police just last week, but said they still felt they were “left in the dark.”

Police on Tuesday ruled out a white Hyundai they had previously been warned about as part of their investigation.

Earlier this month, Moscow police said a white Hyundai Elantra had been identified near the crime scene and that the person who was in the car could have vital information.

There have been no credible leads since then, despite an influx of tips to overwhelmed local police.

Police insist they are doing everything they can to protect the “integrity” of the investigation.

This week it also emerged that the ‘chief investigator’ in the case has only been with the police for two years and previously served in the army.