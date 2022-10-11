Footage shows dolphins chase shark out of South African bay where swimmer was recently killed

Incredible footage has captured a pod of angry dolphins chasing a great white shark away from a bay where one of the man-eaters recently tore a swimmer apart.

The drone footage, uploaded to YouTube on Oct. 2, shows the 10-foot hunting shark stealthily moving in the same waters popular with swimmers and surfers where the tragic Kimon Bisogno was brutally attacked.

Uncomfortable with the shark’s presence, the group of 15 dolphins swim out to intercept and surround the predator, making it very clear that it is unwelcome.

A lone Great White appears in the shallow waters of Plettenberg Bay in South Africa

A group of dolphins appears and ‘chases’ the shark out of the bay

A brave dolphin even swims directly over the Great White’s back as a warning, and the shark realizes its cover has blown and swims away.

Marine mammal scientist Gwen Penry, 40, of Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth said: ‘Dolphins can be very aggressive when needed.

“It’s not always the happy and smiling animals that people believe, but they are also apex predators and can be very aggressive around large sharks.

The Great White knows he is no match for the much agile and faster dolphins in shallow water and will not waste his energy on them.

“The dolphins let the shark know that it has been seen and that they are there and only make it clear that it would be wiser to go elsewhere,” she said.

The video comes as the distraught partner of tragic mother Kimon Bisogno, 38, first spoke about his devastation at the loss of the love of his life.

Restaurant owner Kimon was attacked and killed by a Great White two weeks ago when she swam in shallow water near the beach of her vacation hotel.

Mother Kimon Bisogno (center) is pictured with her daughter and partner, Diego Milesi

Kimon Bisogno was attacked and killed by a great white shark in South Africa’s Plettenberg Bay last month

Plettenberg Bay has been hit by two big white murders in three months on their normally safe shores, the last being Kimon – known to everyone as Kiki.

She and her Italian-born partner of 14, Diego Milesi, had driven 500 miles from Cape Town to the Beacon Island Hotel for a long Bank Holiday weekend.

She had gone swimming at 7:30 AM when Diego was preparing their daughter Luna for the beach when a relative called to say that a large shark had attacked her.

The estimated 10-foot-long Great White had only bit her once, but it was enough to kill little Kimon, whose body was later recovered by a lifeboat crew.

This week, Diego spoke to YOU ​​magazine in South Africa and told how he bravely ignored the pleas of rescuers not to look at Kimon’s body.

The chef also revealed his last haunting moments with his child’s mother.

He said: ‘I gave her this beautiful kiss. And that was the last time I saw her. She was so beautiful. She was wearing her red swimsuit.

“She couldn’t wait and I told her I would come down soon,” he said.

Diego got a call to his room and explained, “It was just a little blurry. I ran downstairs and was told that a shark had attacked Kiki. And that was the way she went’.

When the crew of the lifeboat found Kimon, they warned him not to approach her.

He told the magazine, “I didn’t care. I wanted to be there. And when she came out, despite her injuries, she was so beautiful. She died a quick death.

“She looked so beautiful when they took her out and the images of her weren’t horrifying,” and he said before leaving the resort that he was “making peace with the sea.”

The great white shark is surrounded by dolphins as it swims in the shallows

More dolphins emerge to escort the shark away as it escapes the bay

Diego said, ‘We have laid flowers on the beach to commemorate the place where she died. Life is unfair. A lot of things happen that we can’t change, so we have to accept it.

“She always had a smile on her face. She wouldn’t have wanted us to grieve, but to celebrate her,” he said after returning to their pizzeria in Cape Town.

Former lifeboatman Bruce Noble of the Plett Shark Action Committee said that judging by the bite wound on Kimon, the Great White was 4 meters long.

He said more lifeguards had moved to the area, along with shark spotters at high vantage points, and a number of drones are now in use.

Mr Noble said: ‘Sharks come with the territory but attack very rarely and we have been unlucky enough to have two fatal attacks in a short period of time.

“Measures have been taken to protect our tourists and local people from sharks and we are constantly monitoring their activity and presence on our beaches.”

Great whites grow up to 6 meters in length and can weigh more than 2 tons and have up to 300 razor-sharp serrated teeth arranged in rows giving little chance for their prey to escape.

In the past 25 years, 37 swimmers and surfers have been killed in shark attacks off the coast of South Africa, with 10 casualties in the past decade.