Footage re-emerges of ‘greatest knockout in women’s boxing history’ by Ann Wolfe

Boxing has brought fans many memorable knockouts over the years and this one is right up there.

With a packed card of women’s boxing ahead, headlined by the highly anticipated fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal recorded Ann Wolfe’s brutal first round knockout victory over Vonda Ward in 2004.

Facebook: Jorge Gamebred Masvidal Wolfe retired in 2006, with a record of 26-1 (16 KOs)

Masvidal simply captioned the video — titled “They Call Her the Female Mike Tyson” — “Jesus Christ” to show how stunned he was.

And based on the evidence, it’s hard to argue with when you look at it.

With a minute to go into the first round, Wolfe unleashes a crushing overhand right that immediately drops her opponent.

“Big right hand, one punch, that’s it, forget the count, it’s over,” the commentator announced.

Ward is then stretched out on the canvas with her eyes rolled back in her head.

The commentator continued: “The best single punch knockout I’ve seen in women’s boxing and I’ve seen a lot.”

THIN Deontay Wilder comes in drastically lighter for first fight since Tyson Fury trilogy

Joke John Fury was doing sit-ups at 5:30 am…then he was interrupted by a naked Tyson

rivals Marshall vs Shields LIVE: Start time, undercard and how to follow a huge title clash

Real ‘I am the first professional boxer to be a virgin’: YouTuber on abstinence from sex

LAUGHING ‘This is surreal’ – Floyd Mayweather and Deji burst out laughing during the first face-off

FATHER ‘They wanted me to be complicit in my son’s murder’ – Chris Eubank Sr lashes out







Wolfe had quite the reputation for heavy hitting in her heyday, to the point that when Tyson embarked on an exhibition tour after retiring from professional boxing, he referred to Wolfe as someone he wanted to fight.

When asked why, Tyson replied, “She’s such a prominent, dominant woman in the boxing field.”

Although the fight was clearly never approved.