Footage re-emerges of ‘greatest knockout in women’s boxing history’ by Ann Wolfe
Boxing has brought fans many memorable knockouts over the years and this one is right up there.
With a packed card of women’s boxing ahead, headlined by the highly anticipated fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal recorded Ann Wolfe’s brutal first round knockout victory over Vonda Ward in 2004.
Masvidal simply captioned the video — titled “They Call Her the Female Mike Tyson” — “Jesus Christ” to show how stunned he was.
And based on the evidence, it’s hard to argue with when you look at it.
With a minute to go into the first round, Wolfe unleashes a crushing overhand right that immediately drops her opponent.
“Big right hand, one punch, that’s it, forget the count, it’s over,” the commentator announced.
Ward is then stretched out on the canvas with her eyes rolled back in her head.
The commentator continued: “The best single punch knockout I’ve seen in women’s boxing and I’ve seen a lot.”
Wolfe had quite the reputation for heavy hitting in her heyday, to the point that when Tyson embarked on an exhibition tour after retiring from professional boxing, he referred to Wolfe as someone he wanted to fight.
When asked why, Tyson replied, “She’s such a prominent, dominant woman in the boxing field.”
Although the fight was clearly never approved.
