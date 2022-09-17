Footage of David Beckham emerges from the day he met The Queen and accepted his OBE

Behind the scenes footage of David Beckham has surfaced from the day he met the Queen and received his OBE in 2003 for his services to football.

The former footballer, 47, looked emotional on Friday as he walked past Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as he paid his respects after queuing for 13 hours.

A throwback clip from their hour and a half documentary The Real Beckhams showed an excited David and Victoria before meeting Her Majesty.

Pride: Behind the scenes footage of David Beckham has surfaced from the day he met the Queen and received his OBE in 2003 for his services to football

When the ex England captain and singer got a dress for the special occasion, they were filmed for their show which aired 20 years ago.

David shook hands with the late monarch when he was awarded an OBE by the Queen for services to football in 2003.

Victoria and two of the couple’s sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, as well as David’s grandparents, were on hand to watch him receive the honour.

David told the cameras, “It’s actually pretty amazing because you hear about all the other OBEs over the years and one of them was Bobby Charlton and he was my idol and my dad’s idol.”

“To hear I was getting one,” he began. “It first dawned on me when I got a letter that said David Beckham OBE. It is awesome.

“I would bring my mom and dad, I know they would appreciate it, but I think my grandma and grandpa will be a great experience for them. My grandmother is a big royal fan, so that’s good for them.’

He recalled his earlier meeting with Her Majesty: ‘I met the Queen at the Commonwealth Games when I opened it in Manchester. She was sweet.’

Victoria then gushed over her husband, “You look so nice; you look so pretty. I think you’ll get the queen going, you know.’

She continued: ‘We are going to the palace and David is going to get his OBE and we are very proud of him.’

“I’m looking forward to it,” David added as Victoria continued, “David’s grandma and grandpa are very excited.”

‘It will be a very beautiful day. And then we go for lunch. I can’t believe you’re going to be David Beckham OBE.’

‘I know,’ laughed David before Victoria joked, ‘I can’t believe you’re ahead of me!’

Respect: Sportsman David waited 13 hours in a 5-mile line to pay his respects to the frost after arriving at 2am, even shedding a tear when he reached the inside

Sportsman David waited 13 hours in a five-mile line to pay his respects to the frost after arriving at 2 a.m., even shedding a tear when he reached the inside.

The father of four finally reached the queen’s coffin around 3:30 p.m. after queuing, and it took only a few seconds to bow his head before continuing to make way for the people behind him.

And the stark contrast in Friday’s plans comes as rumored tension between Brooklyn’s family and his wife grows — with recent reports claiming his parents are “devastated.”

In 2014, David was on the cusp of becoming Sir on the New Year’s Honors list until a ‘red flag’ warning from HM Revenue and Customs sank his appointment.

The former football player was one of dozens of wealthy celebrities who invested in the controversial Ingenious Media plan to fund movies and reduce investors’ personal tax debt. HMRC labeled the scheme a vehicle for tax avoidance.

But a source has now told the publication: “David, like many of the celebrities involved with Ingenious, had no knowledge of what was going on at the time.

“His team first proactively approached HMRC almost two years ago, when David made his company independent, and this year got it done once and for all.”

They continued: “In 2013, David was told the only reason he was being overlooked for a knighthood was because of the fiscal fiasco. Now that it’s cleared up, there’s absolutely no reason not to honor him.

“He would be delighted to receive a knighthood, of course—but he’s under no illusions and won’t believe it until he sees it.”