Footage of Champions League mascots heartwarming reaction to Lionel Messi

Heartwarming footage has shown Lionel Messi being bombarded by Champions League mascots ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s duel with Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday night.

The young children – aged between seven and nine – were visibly ecstatic as they watched Messi before PSG’s 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa at Sammy Ofer Stadium.

The children could not contain their excitement and immediately flocked to the Argentine International. Messi was as humble as ever, hugging every kid before taking his place in the lineup.

The adorable incident involving Messi and the pre-match mascots took place ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League match against Maccabi Haifa.

Messi and his teammates were filmed walking onto the pitch at Sammy Ofer Stadium with the official Champions League anthem playing in the background.

The children – who accompanied the players onto the pitch – looked visibly shocked when they saw Messi walking onto the pitch.

The kids gradually broke their formation one by one to approach Messi for a hug. The Argentina international at one point had about five children hanging from him.

Messi is no stranger to this kind of attention and greeted every adoring fan with a smile. He also gave each kid a hug before taking his place next to his teammates.

Messi then scored PSG’s first goal of the game in the 37th minute and set two new Champions League records.

The 35-year-old star found the back of the net at close range to level PSG with Maccabi Haifa after the Israeli side initially took the lead.

As a result, Messi has now scored against 39 different clubs in the Champions League. That will see him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo – who has scored against 38 sides.

Messi’s strike on Wednesday night was also the first time the Argentina international has scored against a club from Israel.

In addition, Messi has now scored in his 18th consecutive Champions League campaign, setting another tournament record.

His first goal came during the 2005-2006 season when he found the back of the net against Greece’s Panathinaikos.

Messi’s strike on Wednesday night also helped PSG emerge victorious by claiming a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar joined PSG, marking the first game in which all three stars have found the back of the net.

Messi’s performance was praised by PSG fans. However, a supporter went too far and broke onto the field to approach the Argentinian (above)

Messi’s performance was praised by PSG fans. However, one supporter went too far and broke onto the field to approach the Argentinian.

The fan ran onto the pitch and tried to hug Messi during the UEFA Champions League Group H game. A steward reacted quickly and ran to defend Messi.

The fan was escorted out of the Sammy Ofer stadium and the game continued in the city of Haifa.