Foot-and-mouth disease ‘hype’ might obscure threat of lumpy skin disease to agriculture in Australia

The ‘hype’ surrounding a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak that could cost the livestock industry $80 billion if discovered is actually distracting from a greater threat.

Sanitary mats were rolled out at all of Australia’s international airports this week in an effort to prevent foot-and-mouth disease from entering the country after the disease was recently discovered in Bali’s holiday hotspot.

But the chairman of the Cattle Council of Australia, Lloyd Hick, said the threat of a lumpy skin disease was much greater and would likely require the inspection of every piece of luggage coming from Indonesia.

The disease, which is transmitted to livestock via vectors such as mosquitoes, raw materials and contaminated equipment, has spread from Africa to Indonesia in less than a decade.

Infection from lumpy skin disease can cause cattle fever, depression and characteristic skin nodules. There may also be a marked reduction in milk yield and abortion in pregnant animals.

If Australia were hit by lumpy skin disease (LSD), the country would experience significant trade effects as it would no longer be a country recognized as LSD-free.

Mr Hick told The courier post the disease would be ‘very hard for the industry to get’ if it were found in Australia and the ‘hype’ surrounding foot-and-mouth disease could be a distraction.

He said it was already “less than 100 km from Australia’s northern border” and “could possibly blow with the wind in summer” when the wind from the north was strong.

Federal government measures to prevent a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak on Australia’s coasts were stepped up this month.

Agriculture Secretary Murray Watt said all mail from Asia would be screened as contaminated meat products are a major concern.

“We have now increased our surveillance of mail from Indonesia and China so that every package is screened and we can identify potential biosecurity risks,” he said.

Indonesia is already struggling with the spread of foot-and-mouth disease, which was recently discovered in Bali, a popular holiday destination for Australian travelers.

If it hits Australia’s coasts, the disease is predicted to cause an $80 billion hit to the economy in a decade.

Citric acid mats were rolled out at Australian international airports this week and will add an extra layer of defense against an outbreak.

But Australians returning from the region are still required to clean their shoes and clothes, or leave their shoes abroad if possible, Senator Watt said.

“There is no panacea for biosecurity,” he said in a statement last Wednesday.

‘Our biosecurity checks are based on a multi-layered approach to reduce the risk of foot and mouth disease.’

The mats will physically remind travelers of the risk of the disease, Senator Watt said.

Travelers arriving in Australia from Indonesia will be asked to walk on the mats to sanitize their shoes.

The mats contain a citric acid solution, designed to remove dirt from the shoe sole and coat it with acid.

Other biosecurity measures include passenger statements, profiling of all travelers entering from Indonesia, real-time risk assessments, interrogation and shoe shine.

Last week, the government announced a $14 million biosecurity package to increase frontline defenses at airports and postal centers, as well as support Indonesia and neighboring countries to stop the spread.

