Foodworks supermarket Melbourne: Shopkeepers fight off knifeman by stabbing him with scissors

Owners, both in their 60s, defended their store and fend it off

Desperate drug addict sentenced to more than three prison terms for armed assault

Two desperate shopkeepers have fought a knife-wielding maniac who tried to rob their store, refused to hand over money and stabbed the deranged man in the head with scissors.

Shaun James Taylor, 43, stormed into the Foodworks supermarket on Johnston Street in Melbourne’s Collingwood, Melbourne, on November 3 last year, brandishing a knife and saying, ‘I’ll kill you if you don’t give me money.’

But security footage shows the brave 68-year-old woman behind the counter grabs a pair of scissors and stabs the makeshift weapon multiple times in the man’s head and neck as the armed robber struggles with her and rips open the cash register.

The two shocked store owners went back to work at their Foodworks supermarket the next day

As chaos unfolds in front of terrified shoppers, the woman’s husband is alarmed by the alarm and rushes to protect her.

The 67-year-old slaps the armed robber and briefly puts him in a headlock before being stabbed three times.

Despite the knife wounds, he continues to fight and tackles Taylor to the ground, narrowly dodging a knife that was only millimeters from his face.

Empty-handed and ashamed, the thug is forced to flee the store penniless.

As he sees him running out the door, the 67-year-old woman hands her husband a blunt weapon and he chases after him for a moment.

Despite the horrific ordeal, the couple was back at work the next day.

The Victorian County Court heard on Wednesday that Taylor turned himself in to police just 24 hours after the attack when he felt “guilty” over what he had done, the Herald Sun reported.

It was also revealed that he was homeless at the time, not taking his antipsychotic medication and targeting the store because he needed money to feed his addiction to the drug ice cream.

He pleaded guilty to armed robbery and recklessly causing injuries and was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

He will be eligible for parole in 18 months.