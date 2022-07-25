Foodies lose it over this genius 7-Eleven coffee hack that will save you a fortune

A man has been labeled ‘brilliant’ after discovering a hack to save a fortune on on-the-go coffee from 7-Eleven and Coles.

Tab, from Queensland, took to Facebook to reveal that two $1 regular coffees from 7-Eleven have more volume than the $3 ‘super’ size — meaning you can get more coffee by buying two small coffees and spend a dollar less.

He added that the same goes for $1 coffee in Coles Express stores — and with their loyalty program, the savings go even further.

A man is branded ‘brilliant’ after discovering a hack to save a fortune on take-away coffee from 7-Eleven and Coles

Go to the Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia he wrote: ‘Hack of the century! At 7-Eleven and Coles you can buy two small coffees for a dollar each, which is equal to the large size of $3.

“You got ripped off for the $1 coffee is not three times the amount for the $3 coffee.

‘So even with the freebies at Coles you get a free coffee twice as fast’.

At 7-Eleven, a regular coffee is 245ml, a $2 large coffee is 385ml, and super – which costs $3 is 450ml.

Tab, from Queensland, took to Facebook to reveal that two $1 regular coffees from 7-Eleven have more volume than the $3 ‘super’ size — meaning you can get more coffee by buying two small cups. and spend a dollar less

This means that two regular coffees – which cost $2 – are 490 ml, so the cheapest way to get a large cup.

Many quickly responded to the post, labeling the hack “brilliant” and “genius.”

“I always get Coles coffee. Thanks for the tip,” one said.

Many responded quickly to the post, calling the hack ‘brilliant’ and ‘genius’

“I love those random hacks,” added another.

“Good point,” one said.

However, some coffee aficionados said you get an extra shot of coffee in the $3 cup — meaning those who want a super-strong pick-me-up can opt for the original option.

It’s not the first time the claims about cheap coffee have been questioned.

In 2018, Melbourne filmmaker Tommy Jackett uploaded a video with his friend Ryan Jon on Instagram showing the $2 cup fitting into the $3 cup.

In 2018, Melbourne filmmaker Tommy Jackett uploaded a video with his friend Ryan Jon on Instagram showing the $2 cup fitting into the $3 cup (stock image)

A spokesperson for 7 Eleven spoke to Daily Mail Australia. Prices are based on industry standard cup sizes and it depends on which coffee the person decides to drink.

“7-Eleven’s freshly ground coffee is excellent value for customers, and the simple $1, $2, $3 price points are based on industry-standard cup sizes,” he said.

‘Depending on the product the customer chooses, there are different proportions of coffee, hot milk and milk froth (proportionally more for each cup size), and of course the froth settles over time, or when re-serving as in this example.

“One of the reasons we introduced other sizes is because our customers told us they wanted the convenience of having a range of sizes to choose from.

“But customers are welcome to increase the value they get from our coffee by purchasing 3 $1 coffees instead of the $3 size.

“We would also encourage the filmmakers and all our customers to use our cup recycling units in-store and prevent their cups from ending up in landfills.”