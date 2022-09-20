Foodies lose it over mum’s quick and clever pasta hack for a perfect family dinner

<!–

An Australian mum has delighted foodies by sharing a quick and easy pasta recipe involving two different types of cheese and sun-dried tomato.

The amateur chef was bombarded with requests for his recipe after sharing photos of a colorful one-pot pasta dish on Facebook.

The mother described the recipe as ‘super easy’ and shared it in the comments section below her post.

“Pour water and sauce of your choice in the bottom of the baking dish (I walked around),” she said.

Then add rigatoni pasta, cut into strips to fit pasta (sundried tomato, string cheese/mozzarella, zucchini, aubergine or whatever you like) and just fill pasta like shells in layers, top with sauce, a little more water and cheese .’

DELICIOUS ONE-SPICE PASTA RECIPE Ingredients: Rigatoni pasta

Your choice of pasta sauce

Water

Sun-dried tomato

String cheese

Mozzarella

Zucchini

Eggplant Method: Pour your choice of sauce and water into the bottom of a baking dish. Then add rigatoni pasta vertically in the mold. Fill the pasta shapes with your choice of filling, such as sun-dried tomato, string cheese, mozzarella cheese, zucchini and eggplant. Top the dish with sauce, water and cheese. Bake in the oven for 40 minutes at 180 degrees.

Foodies were delighted to get their hands on the recipe. One home cook said, ‘this makes me so happy, I’ll have it on Friday!!! Thank you.’

The cool-headed chef seemed not to expect the reaction when he said “I really blow my cooking”.

Despite winging it, mum was delighted with how the dish turned out, describing it as a ‘masterpiece’ and ‘absolutely delicious’.

Earlier, a clever foodie shared an unlikely hack to prevent crackers, chips and wafers from going stale after the package has been opened.

Tess Eden from New Zealand said crackers can stay fresh and crisp if placed in the fridge in their open container.

The plant-based kiwi that goes by Eden vegan online, wowing thousands with the little-known ‘food waste hack’ she said she ‘thought everyone knew’.

“If you have open crackers, chips, rice cakes or rice, and if you keep them like that in the fridge, they won’t go stale,” she said, placing the plastic tray in the fridge without its wrapper.

“You don’t have to find a Tupperware container.”

Viewers in the comments were shocked at the ‘mind blowing’ and simple trick, and while some were skeptical, others said they do it all the time.

‘When I first heard it I thought it couldn’t be right, but now I do it with all sorts of chippie, crackers, crackers!!’ said one user.

‘Hmmm why don’t I believe you. I’ll try, though,” answered a moment.

Chips in the freezer are even better!! They don’t freeze and can last forever!’ a third suggested.

One person was concerned that the biscuits would absorb ‘strong smells’ from other foods in the fridge, but Tess had a hack for that too and offered advice to those who claimed the trick didn’t work for them.

“I keep coffee grounds in my fridge to absorb any scent (red onion etc) and it’s fresh as a daisy,” she replied.

“Hot tip – If it doesn’t work in your fridge, try the freezer, your fridge isn’t very cold,” she added.