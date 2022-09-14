Foodie shares hack for keeping crackers and chips fresher for longer by putting them in the fridge

A savvy foodie has shared an unlikely hack to prevent crackers, chips and waffles from going stale after the package is opened.

Tess Eden, from New Zealand, said crackers can stay fresh and crunchy when placed in the fridge in their open container.

The vegetable kiwi, which passes Eden Vegan online, stunned thousands with the little-known “food waste hack” she said she “thought everyone knew.”

Food blogger Tess Eden (pictured), from New Zealand, has gone viral with her simple trick to keep crackers and chips from going stale

“If you’ve opened crackers, chips, rice cakes, or rice balls and you keep them in the fridge like that, they won’t get old,” she said, putting the unwrapped plastic container in the fridge.

“You don’t have to look for a Tupperware container.”

Viewers in the comments were shocked by the “stunning” and simple trick and while some were skeptical, others said they do it all the time.

“When I first heard this I thought it couldn’t be good, but now I’m doing it with everything chippies, crackers, cookies!!” said one user.

Hmmm why don’t I believe you. I’ll try anyway,’ replied for a second.

Chips in the freezer are even better!! They don’t freeze and can last forever!’ a third suggested.

One person was concerned that the crackers would absorb “strong odors” from other foods in the fridge, but Tess had a trick for that too, giving advice to those who claimed the trick didn’t work for them.

“I keep coffee grounds in my fridge to soak up odors (red onions, etc.) and it’s fresh as a daisy,” she replied.

“Hot Tip – If it doesn’t work in your fridge, try the freezer, your fridge isn’t very cold,” she added.

Previously, meal prep Queen Katie Lolas shared her food storage hacks to prevent fresh produce from going stale.

The teacher who passes Lady Lolas gave her advice on how best to store vegetable sticks, berries and salads in a viral video posted on Instagram.

The Sydney mother-of-one said to keep sliced ​​vegetables in water, wash berries with white vinegar and keep dressings separate from lettuce leaves to prevent them from getting soggy.

Katie Lolas (pictured), teacher and pro at meal prep in Sydney, revealed her best food storage hacks to keep produce fresher longer in a now viral video posted to Instagram

For vegetable sticks, Katie said she should keep them in a container with some water in the bottom and swirl the water every few days so they stay crisp and crunchy.

‘Add a little vinegar to raccoons. Make sure you wash them well, pat them dry and this will kill the bacteria and keep them twice as long,” she continued.

In the comments, Katie clarified that she used white vinegar to wash the fruit

She recommended using airtight containers as they seal in the freshness of the food.

“Keep dressings separate from your salads until you’re ready to eat — it’s the dressing that makes your salad soggy,” Katie said.

“Finally, add a paper towel to your salads to absorb moisture and keep your vegetables crisp and fresh.”

Katie recommended using airtight containers to store food and to keep the dressing separate from the salad to prevent the leaves from becoming soggy

The clip has been viewed thousands of times with dozens of fans in the comments praising the helpful tips and offering their own food storage hacks.

“I’ve been told to keep berries in glass jars in the fridge to keep them fresh longer,” advised one viewer.

Another user said she sprays olive oil on chopped avocado to keep it from browning.