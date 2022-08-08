Foodie reveals how you should REALLY eat a bowl of mussels

One mom has shocked thousands by revealing the “correct” way to eat mussels — and it doesn’t require any kitchen utensils at all.

Debra, from Perth, posted a video to Facebook and Instagram rolls showing her mother with an empty mussel shell as a pair of chopsticks to eat shellfish.

‘Apparently that’s how you eat mussels!’ Debra captioned the video. ‘My mind is blown! Is someone else doing this?’

The mother is seen with an empty sleeve between her thumb and forefinger so that it can be opened and closed with a pincer movement.

She then used the shell to grab the meat and gently pull it out of another shell.

The mother simply ate the piece of mussel from the shell as if using a fork.

Several people were stunned by the revelation and couldn’t believe they had been eating mussels wrong their entire lives.

“Clams are nature’s chopsticks,” said one woman.

‘All the French do it like this!’ another revealed. “That’s the RIGHT way to eat mussels.”

“This looks so easy… to think I’ve been poking them with a knife and fork for years.”

Others revealed different methods they use to eat the dish.

‘I sometimes use half a bowl as a spoon or scraper – works like a charm!’

“My mom used to make us use chopsticks as kids…not as bad as a fork and knife, but this just looks so much easier,” added a second.