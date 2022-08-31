Food: thanksgiving required as strong harvests scythe wheat price

Food prices are skyrocketing. In the UK, they are rising at the fastest pace since 2008, says the British Retail Consortium. Still, there is good news from an unpromising source. A huge Russian crop has made wheat cheaper. The price of wheat futures in Chicago is back to January levels at $8.03 per bushel, after falling two-fifths since its peak in March.

High yields from the Russian granary – along with a partial resumption of Ukrainian exports – have eased a devastating pressure. Russia and Ukraine generally account for a fifth and a tenth of global exports respectively.

The disruption threatened countries like Egypt, which depends on the fighters for the majority of its imports. It has been able to build up wheat reserves for seven months, albeit at higher prices – exacerbated by the strong dollar – than budgeted.

War is not the only factor destroying prices. Drought reduces the yields of many crops. France, the EU’s largest grain producer, is heading for the worst corn crop of this century, according to consultancy firm Agritel. Hot, dry conditions also hit the US Midwest.

High gas costs inhibit fertilizer production. This exacerbates the food shortages in Africa.

Wheat is normally good for only a tenth of the price of a loaf of bread. Other rising costs are bigger factors behind food price increases. In April Associated British Foods said it had reinstated “huge” import price inflation with a 25p rise in the shelf price of its Kingsmill bread to £1.10. The baker warned that further increases after the invasion were imminent.

Food price inflation normally lags global agricultural commodity prices for about nine months, Capital Economics said. Some of the blame for the rise in CPI food inflation from below zero in 2021 to 12.6 percent in July can be attributed to last year’s rise in commodity prices. The consultancy predicts a further rise in food price inflation to more than 13 percent. That would be the highest percentage since at least 1989.

Global food prices will begin to fall in 2023, given the Morgan Stanley. The impact of the war in Ukraine on energy and fertilizer prices will continue. Still, the world should be grateful to the hardworking peasants waging war with Russia and Ukraine for some rare good news.

The Lex team would like to hear more from readers. What is your view on the world food supply? The situation is now less dire than some forecasters had predicted. Please tell us what you think in the comments section below.