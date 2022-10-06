Food deficits in Africa will grow in a warmer world

The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002651″ width=”800″ height=”340″/> Population and food demand projections. Colors represent the five African regions. (a) Population projections from 2020 to 2080 for the medium (solid line) and low (dashed line) population variants. (b) Expected crop kilocalories needed to meet per capita daily nutritional demand (including animal feed products) for well-being (period) and hunger-free (cross) diets from 2020-2080. Credit: The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002651



Africa has one of the world’s fastest population growth rates. Growth models predict that the continent’s current population of about 1.3 billion people will nearly double to 2.5 billion by 2050 – and it will likely continue to grow.

At the same time, malnutrition is widespread in Africa – 21% of the population is affected by food insecurity – and the continent is particularly vulnerable to climate change. Warmer regions are already experiencing desertification, and areas with low agricultural productivity are prone to climate shocks from bad weather, drought, flooding and irregular rainfall. The combined effects of population growth and climate change raise a serious question for the continent: how will Africa feed its growing population in increasingly unfriendly conditions?

In a study published in The future of the earth, Beltran-Peña and D’Odorico applied the results of agrohydrological, climate and socioeconomic models to assess food self-sufficiency and climate vulnerability for 49 African countries in a scenario where the global average temperature is later 3°C above pre-industrial levels this century. They found that under a 3°C warmer climate, Africa will face a serious mismatch between population size and food autonomy. By 2075, food production in Africa will be able to feed just 1.35 billion of the estimated 3.5 billion people – a finding already responsible for increased agricultural productivity through improved irrigation and sustainable practices.

In this climate scenario, African countries will have to expand their arable land and be more dependent on food imports. Both approaches have drawbacks: the expansion of cropland has potentially disastrous ecological consequences, while a reliance on imports would make Africa more susceptible to volatility in global food prices. The analysis found that East and West Africa will have the largest import needs.

The research also suggested steps to address the grim forecast. For example, increasing the proportion of plant foods consumed and improving water storage, especially in arid regions, could help reduce growing food insecurity. In addition, halving current food loss and wastage could bolster domestic food production and feed an additional 130 million people. Nevertheless, the researchers note, these solutions will not eliminate the expected food shortages on the continent.

The second of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals is to end hunger and malnutrition. This research suggests that this goal may not be achievable in Africa under the current paradigm of emissions and warming.

Areidy Beltran-Peña et al, Future Food Security in Africa Under Climate Change, The future of the earth (2022). DOI: 10.1029/2022EF002651

This story has been republished courtesy of Eos, hosted by the American Geophysical Union.