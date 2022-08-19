Food costs/Deere: supply bottlenecks disrupt normal price signals

You would think that steep food prices would encourage higher productivity on the farm and ease the pressure on consumers. Instead, US tractor manufacturer Deere’s results on Friday showed how supply bottlenecks are dominating normal market relations.

The company, capitalized at $111 billion, reported strong demand for new farm equipment. But it is struggling to keep up with the orders. In factories, incomplete tractors pile up waiting for parts. Semiconductors and other vital components remain scarce.

Farmers who have money to invest in new equipment have to wait for delayed deliveries of key machinery needed to plant and harvest.

Higher grain selling prices, meanwhile, were offset by rising input costs for everything from labor to fuel and from seeds to fertilizer. An estimate from the United States Department of Agriculture predicts that net farm income, a broad measure of profit, will… decrease of 4.5 percent to $113.7 billion this year.

Deere’s third-quarter revenue grew 22 percent more than expected. Net income, however, fell below analysts’ expectations, rising just 13 percent. The company also lowered its full-year earnings forecast from a range of $7 billion to $7.4 billion to $7 billion to $7.2 billion.

Equipment price hikes will help offset some of Deere’s higher costs. Farmers will have to pass this on or reduce investments in fertilizers and the like, which will reduce crop yields. Either way, consumers can expect little relief from high food prices.

These have been increased by a war in Ukraine that shows no sign of an end. The disruption of production chains was fueled by the pandemic, but has been perpetuated by the conflict. For farmers, the connecting factors between the two phenomena are higher energy and chemical costs.

Extreme weather events, meanwhile, have disrupted agricultural production from Europe to the Midwest and Latin America. Recent data showing a slight slowdown in US consumer price increases has contributed to a rally in Wall Street stocks. Based on Deere’s results, claims that inflation has peaked clearly seem premature.